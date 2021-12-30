FREE PODCAST 12/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship with Keller & Martin: WWE Day 1 Preview, Brandi confronts Lambert, what’s up with Cody, COVID, WrestleKingdom, Cole-O’Reilly, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:
- Toni Storm’s departure from WWE.
- A full review of Smackdown last week including the Paul Heyman sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton.
- A full review of Raw including the A.J. Styles-Grayson Waller segment, several key absences due to COVID, and the Miz and Maryze renewal of wedding vows.
- A WWE Day 1 PPV preview.
- A full review of NXT 2.0 from this week.
- Full review of AEW Rampage including Hook’s second match and Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.
- Analysis of what’s going on with Cody and whether he’s playing three-dimensional chess and in total control of how fans are reacting to him – or the opposite.
- Full review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk-MJF-Wardlow developments, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa, Brandi Rhodes confronting Dan Lambert, and the flaw in the Adam Cole-Kyle O’Reilly storyline already.
- Previews of nights 1 and 2 of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.
