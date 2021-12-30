FREE PODCAST 12/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship with Keller & Martin: WWE Day 1 Preview, Brandi confronts Lambert, what’s up with Cody, COVID, WrestleKingdom, Cole-O’Reilly, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

Toni Storm’s departure from WWE.

A full review of Smackdown last week including the Paul Heyman sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton.

A full review of Raw including the A.J. Styles-Grayson Waller segment, several key absences due to COVID, and the Miz and Maryze renewal of wedding vows.

A WWE Day 1 PPV preview.

A full review of NXT 2.0 from this week.

Full review of AEW Rampage including Hook’s second match and Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

Analysis of what’s going on with Cody and whether he’s playing three-dimensional chess and in total control of how fans are reacting to him – or the opposite.

Full review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk-MJF-Wardlow developments, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa, Brandi Rhodes confronting Dan Lambert, and the flaw in the Adam Cole-Kyle O’Reilly storyline already.

Previews of nights 1 and 2 of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.

