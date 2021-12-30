VIP AUDIO 12/30 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Minute-by-minute evidence Hook is a draw, latest take on what’s really going on with Cody, Rampage preview, Dynamite ratings, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- AEW Dynamite ratings including demos and cable ranking
- Rampage preview including analysis of Darby vs. Anthony Bowens and the Cody defense of the TNT Title against Ethan Page.
- Wade’s latest assessment of what’s really going on with Cody, how a compromise appears to have been made, and whether it could work in terms of landing Cody where he wants to be.
- Social Media notes from Austin Gunn, Matt Lee, and Dax Harwood.
- Exclusive minute-by-minute details on how Hook drew in two viewership categories compared to the prior match, the next match, and the main event on Saturday’s episode of Rampage. (Spoiler: He’s a draw.)
