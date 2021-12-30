News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Minute-by-minute evidence Hook is a draw, latest take on what’s really going on with Cody, Rampage preview, Dynamite ratings, more (19 min.)

December 30, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Dynamite ratings including demos and cable ranking
  • Rampage preview including analysis of Darby vs. Anthony Bowens and the Cody defense of the TNT Title against Ethan Page.
  • Wade’s latest assessment of what’s really going on with Cody, how a compromise appears to have been made, and whether it could work in terms of landing Cody where he wants to be.
  • Social Media notes from Austin Gunn, Matt Lee, and Dax Harwood.
  • Exclusive minute-by-minute details on how Hook drew in two viewership categories compared to the prior match, the next match, and the main event on Saturday’s episode of Rampage. (Spoiler: He’s a draw.)

