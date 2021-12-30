VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Cody outsmarting everyone? Why did Riddle lose his first name? How far should AEW go with Hook in 2022? Is Heyman a lifer now with WWE? Vince-Triple dynamic? More (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Revisiting the crowd reaction to draws in sports.

Is the Dan Lambert series of promos aimed at Cody actually all about Brandi (this was emailed before Wednesday’s Dynamite) and does this lead to Cody & Brandi vs. Austin Vaderford & Paige VanZant?

Are fans having fun booing Cody and they actually like him or is this go-away booing or a third option?

Some questions about New Japan including Stardom, Ibushi, Jay White, and WK night three

Revisiting MJF’s hometown entrance.

How far should AEW go with Hook and what should the 6-12 month gameplan be?

Can we agree NXT’s peak years were 2016-2019? Does Vince McMahon ultimately see NXT as a failure?

Can we agree to speculate that Vince has demoted Triple H and sees him as a failure because NXT lost to AEW?

Can we assume Paul Heyman remains in WWE the next five years, and who would be the next logical top wrestler for him to manage? Bron Breakker? Someone else?

Who are the most likely candidates to go from AEW to WWE?

Who is next in line to become AEW World Champion after Hangman Page? Is Miro the best choice? And who should be the next AEW Champion?

Is Cody actually playing everyone and he knows exactly what he’s doing?

Why is it okay for an AEW wrestler to bite his opponent right in front of a referee?

Why doesn’t Matt Riddle have a first name anymore?

If MJF had really wanted to go after C.M. Punk without any restrictions, wouldn’t he have brought up Colt Cabana by now and say Punk is a bad friend?

