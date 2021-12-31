News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Khan talks with SI about Time Limit Draws, Britt going heel, O’Reilly, Cody; Brandi on social media, Cole at NHL game, Mailbag on Gargano, Cody, more (21 min.)

December 31, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Tony Khan talks with Sports Illustrated about Time Limit Draws, Britt Baker going heel, Kyle O’Reilly, Cody
  • Brandi Rhodes touts her year on social media and a fan compares it to an MJF promo
  • Adam Cole on big screen at NHL game pushing AEW ticket sales, his theme plays
  • Mailbag on Johnny Gargano, Cody, more

