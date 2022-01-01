LECLAIR’S WWE DAY 1 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Fatal 5-Way for WWE title, Lynch vs. Morgan, Edge vs. Miz, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE DAY 1 2022 REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2022

ATLANTA, GA AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton (Raw)

-The show opened with a hype video package narrated by Quavo of Migos, featuring some impressive last minute editing to add Brock Lesnar to the build for the WWE title match.

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to Atlanta for the first “premium WWE live event” of 2022. Following a pyro display, Cole reiterated the announcement that Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to protocols, can no longer defend his Universal title against Brock Lesnar. McAfee hyped up the decision to add Brock Lesnar to the fatal 4-way match for the WWE Championship, making it a 5-way.

The Usos headed to the ring for the opening match of the evening. McAfee said this is how you start the first premium live event of the year. Cole tossed to a clip of The Usos injuring Kofi Kingston’s MCL two months ago on Smackdown.

The New Day headed to the ring on a platform pulled by two men. Woods tipped them as he stepped off the platform with Kofi at his side. They entered to Woods’ “Bow Down” music, rather than the traditional New Day theme. Cole and McAfee recapped New Day’s non-title win over The Usos two weeks ago on Smackdown.

(1) THE USOS (Jimmy & Jey, c) vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

Xavier Woods called out to the crowd in Atlanta as the match began. He and Jimmy Uso engaged in a quick lock up, then quickly moved to work over each other’s arm. Woods worked Jimmy to the ground and pulled back on his upper arm, working him into a standing pin for a one count. King Woods sent Jimmy to the corner and tagged in Kofi Kingston.

Woods took Jimmy down, allowing Kingston to hit a quick splash for a two count. Jimmy fought to his feet and chopped Kingston into the ropes. Kofi shrugged it off, tripping Jimmy up and climbing to the top rope. He hit a double axe handle onto Jey, knocking him off the apron. Jimmy quickly pounced, launching Kofi to the floor. Jey recovered from the axe handle and gave Kofi a clothesline behind the referee’s back.

Jimmy tagged in Jey and the duo brought Kofi back into the ring. Jey gave Kofi a backdrop and rose a finger to the sky. He dropped Kofi onto the bottom rope and then got in the referee’s face, allowing Jimmy to get in a cheap shot. Jey gave Kingston a boy slam. Jey paced the ring slowly taunting the crowd. He hip checked Kingston in the corner, then raised a inner again. He cocked his fist in homage to Roman Reigns. Jey charged toward the corner again, but Kingston exploded out with a leaping stomp.

Kofi tried to make a tag, but Jey reached his brother first. Jimmy cut Kofi off by knocking Woods off the apron. The Usos continued to isolate Kofi in their corner as the match crossed 5:00. After a tag, Jey Uso set Kofi up on the top rope for a superplex, but Kofi countered into a DDT. Kofi and Jey both tagged in their respective partners. Woods played into the hot tag, catching Jimmy with a flurry of offense ending in a tilt-a-whirl Russian leg sweep. He have Jimmy a sit out Fireman’s driver for a two count.

Jey provided a distraction long enough for Jimmy to recover and catch Woods with an uppercut. He caught Woods with a corkscrew off the top rope for a near fall. Jimmy tagged out. The Usos stalked King Woods and gave him a tandem pop-up Samoan Drop for another near fall. The crowd tried to will Woods into a comeback with a “New Day rocks” chant. Jey talked trash and fired off a hard right hand. Woods stumbled back then hit one of his own. The two began slugging it out. Woods got the better of the exchange and tagged in Kingston.

Kofi head a leaping cross body off the top rope for a near fall on Jey. Jimmy Uso tried to interfere, but Kofi dropkicked him to the outside. Kofi hit Jey with a leaping clothesline, then the Boom Drop. Kofi went for Trouble in Paradise, but Jey caught him with a super kick. Jey tagged in Jimmy, who hit an Uso Splash from the top rope for a near fall at 11:35. A “this is awesome” chant ensued.

Kofi managed to leap over a running Jimmy Uso, but he tweaked his knee on the landing. Jimmy kicked his leg out and applied a single leg crab. Kingston eventually fought free. Jimmy tagged in Jey. Woods dragged Jey out of the ring. Kingston rolled up Jey for a couple of near falls. Kingston tagged in Woods and set up Jey in backbreaker position. Woods dove off the top rope with a stomp to the face. He hooked the leg for a near fall.

Woods hoisted Jey Uso into powerslam position, then tagged in Kofi Kingston. Kofi entered, but Jey slid down Woods’ back and tagged in Jimmy. The Usos hit tandem super kicks on Kingston. Jey tagged back in, and the duo hit tandem Uso Splashes on Kofi. Woods saved the count just in the knick of time.

All four men were laid out in the ring. Cole reset the scene as the camera pulled back just after 16:00. All four men rose and went to battle. Woods got tossed to the outside. Jey jumped on him, then returned to his brother. The Usos hit Kofi with a 3D and pinned Kofi Kingston for three.

WINNERS: The Usos in 17:04 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match that got much better as it progressed. It was slow going in the opening minutes, but they had the crowd and it wouldn’t have made sense to empty the tank knowing they had a while to work. These two teams have always worked incredibly well together, and their matches rarely, if ever disappoint, but they’ve simply fought too many teams to be heavily invested. It hardly ever matters who gets the win, because you know they’re going to face off in a few weeks, or a few months, and the previous losers will get their win back. I would argue that the New Day’s act has grown stale, but it’s hard to not feel like I’m in the minority of holding that belief – the crowd is still fully engaged and invested in their act. The Usos, for their part, received strong reactions throughout the match as well. I think, at this point in their careers, they’ve become such stalwart excellent workers that there’s a built in level of star power and respect regardless of their face/heel designation.)

-A video package for Big E aired.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Big E backstage. E said that you can line up any challenger, and he’ll knock every single one of them down. He told Patrick that he’s going to walk through fire in Atlanta and emerge still WWE Champion.

(LeClair’s Analysis: There wasn’t much to this quick little promo, but it was really effective. I like the tonal shift in Big E’s character in the last several weeks, and this continued him on that serious path.)

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Migos to the backstage interview set. She asked them how excited they are about being at Day 1. They said they’ve been watching since they were kids and it’s a dream to be involved.

-Madcap Moss headed to the ring, accompanied by Happy Corbin in a sweater. “Happy New Year from the happiest man alive,” Corbin said. He said he’s happy because he’s rich and good looking. “That really makes me stand out here,” he joked. Madcap Moss said he heard Atlanta is the biggest city in Georgia, but he didn’t realize that statistic is based on weight. He and Corbin laughed uproariously.

Moss said in Scotland, they call the term “goat” refers to Drew McIntyre’s prom date. He said Drew is going to fall off the map after he beats him tonight. He fell to the mat with laughter. The crowd sat silently. Drew McIntyre’s music hit and he headed to the ring, sword in hand.

(2) MADCAP MOSS (w/ Happy Corbin) vs. DREW McINTYRE

Drew McIntyre backed Madcap Moss into the corner as the bell rang. The referee broke up the hold cleanly after a brief count. McIntyre tossed Moss off the ropes and gave him a shoulder tackle. Drew smiled amusedly while Moss winced on the mat. Moss returned to his feet and worked McIntyre into the corner, then to the mat. Moss laughed at Drew, who shot to his feet and grabbed Madcap by the throat. McIntyre slammed Moss into the corner and gave him a violent chop to the chest.

McIntyre deadlifted Moss’ body off the mat into a suplex for a two count. He gave him another vicious chop. Drew clotheslined Moss over the top rope to the floor, then followed him out. Happy Corbin stepped to McIntyre, but begged off when Drew turned his focus toward him. Moss tried to give Drew a cheap shot, but Drew blocked him and gave him a massive overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Moss returned to the ring at a count of eight. He managed to slam Drew’s head and shoulder into the turnbuckle, gaining control. He whipped McIntyre into the corner and drove a shoulder into Drew’s ribcage as the match hit 4:00. Moss gave McIntyre a suplex and covered him for a one count.

Madcap connected with a running shoulder tackle for a quick two count. He grabbed a chin lock. “Nobody cares about Happy Corbin,” McAfee astutely stated. Cole tried covering, saying they’re going to care about Madcap Moss if he beats McIntyre. Drew fought out of the hold, but Madcap shot him to the corner. He charged, but Drew moved. Madcap hit the ring post and stumbled out. McIntyre hit a pair of tosses, followed by a kip up.

Drew went for the Future Shock DDT, but Moss blocked it. McIntyre hit a sit-out spinebuster instead, scoring a near fall. Drew leapfrogged Moss out of the corner and went for a cross body, but Moss caught him. Madcap stumbled awkwardly, nearly dropping Drew. He used the turnbuckle to keep himself upright, then spun around to hit a powerslam for a two count. “That was incredible!” Corbin exclaimed from ringside.

McIntyre recovered and hoisted Moss up to the top turnbuckle. He set up for a superplex, but Moss tripped him up. Drew fell into a Tree of Woe position. Madcap balanced himself, but McIntyre lifted his upper body to catch Moss and toss him off the turnbuckle. He slid down and set up for the Claymore. Madcap ducked it, but Drew caught himself before throwing his body. He hit the ropes and caught him with the Claymore on the rebound, covering for three.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 9:40

(LeClair’s Analysis: This wasn’t a terrible match, but it certainly didn’t feel like it belonged on a “premium live event.” McIntyre is so far above both Corbin and Moss, and it’s about time they start treating him that way. This shouldn’t have gone any longer than Drew’s match with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. Moss shouldn’t have gotten nearly as much offense as he did. McAfee’s comment was plenty truthful – people don’t care about Happy Corbin. King Corbin had run its course, but the crowd was at least heavily invested in booing him. Sad Corbin appeared to be catching on, for better or for worse. This iteration, though, just doesn’t seem to hold the crowd’s interest. They didn’t seem interested in booing Corbin and Moss tonight – they just seemed bored. By extension, it’s really hard to get excited about Drew McIntyre when he’s stuck in directionless feuds like this. It certainly doesn’t appear to be over, either, with this simply serving as the warm up to the inevitable McIntyre/Corbin match down the line.)

-Megan Morant approached Kevin Owens backstage. “Can’t I sulk in peace?” He asked. She wanted to know what he thought of Brock Lesnar being added to his match. Owens said it’s a tragedy. He said he can’t just work with Seth Rollins to eliminate Big E and Lashley, then compete respectfully for the WWE title. Now, he has to deal with Lesnar too. Owens said that he’s going to get Lesnar back for what he did to his “soulmate” Sami Zayn. He walked off, saying he needed to go talk to Seth Rollins.

-A promo package for Seth Rollins aired.

-The Street Profits headed to the ring. At ringside, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton introduced themselves and welcomed the audience to Raw’s portion of the show. RKBro entered, stopping on the ramp to point back toward the entrance. Migos emerged from the back. Mike Rome announced them as “the greatest group in the world.” Migos posed with the champions in the ring.

(3) RKBro (Randy Orton & Riddle, c) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – Raw Tag Team Championship match

Riddle began the match with Angelo Dawkins as Migos took seats next to the announcers desk. The two men locked up in the center. Dawkins quickly broke the hold and gave Riddle a shoulder tackle. He jawed a little at Migos, then tagged in Montez Ford. Montez took Riddle down and covered him for a quick one count. He worked over Riddle’s arm, then tagged in Dawkins.

Dawkins entered the ring while Riddle tagged in Randy Orton. The crowd popped big and began a “Randy” chant. Dawkins did Orton’s arm taunt. Ford climbed to the top rope and followed suit. The crowd booed. Orton went for an RKO, but Dawkins blocked it and fell to the mat in surprise. Orton flashed a smile and circled him. Dawkins tagged out.

Montez Ford flipped in the ring and did a little dancing. Orton looked on, unimpressed. They locked up. Ford worked Orton toward the corner. Ford broke the hold cleanly at three, then gave Randy a chop. Orton poked Ford in the eye, just out of the view of the referee. Orton flew out of the corner with a perfect dropkick and covered Ford for a two count. Orton stomped Ford in the chest then tagged in Riddle. Riddle flipped onto Ford with assist from Orton.

Ford managed to stumble into his corner and tag in Angelo Dawkins. Riddle immediately shot him toward the corner and hit him with a number of quick kicks. Dawkins shook them off and gave Riddle a suplex. He tagged in Ford again. Montez grabbed a waist lock on Riddle and worked him to the mat. Riddle tried to reach Orton, but Ford cut him off. Riddle rolled out of the hold, but Ford dropped him and hit a standing moonsault. He covered, but Orton broke up the count quickly.

Dawkins tagged in. He picked the leg of Riddle and pounded his head and chest, then covered him for two. Dawkins whipped Riddle to the corner and then hit a spinning clothesline. He tagged Ford back in around the 7:00 mark. The Street Profits continued to work Riddle over in the corner, very much playing a heel role. They traded tags back and forth, continuing to isolate Riddle.

Riddle eventually managed a step over enziguri and reached Orton for a tag. Dawkins tagged in Ford. Randy hit both Street Profits with snap power slams. He tossed them both to the apron and set up a double hangman’s DDT, hitting both. Orton set up for the RKO, but Ford blocked it and rolled Randy up for two. Riddle hit the ring, but got tossed by Dawkins. Riddle recovered and gave Angelo a step-up knee to the outside. Riddle caught Dawkins with a PK kick off the apron. Ford shoved Riddle to the outside.

Orton charged at Ford, but Ford sidestepped him. Randy crashed into the turnbuckle and fell to the outside. Montez leapt clear over the corner onto Riddle and Orton on the outside. Ford and Orton returned to the ring slowly. Orton set up Montez on the top rope. Ford head butted Orton to the mat. Riddle slid in the ring. Ford jumped down. He charged at Riddle, but Riddle tossed him up into the air. Orton slid underneath and hit the RKO, covering Montez for three.

WINNERS: RKBro in 11:14 to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships

After the match, Migos returned to the ring to celebrate with RKBro. After a few moments, The Street Profits entered and shared handshakes and hugs with Orton and Riddle, then shook hands with Migos.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good enough match, and it was especially interesting to see The Street Profits work a bit of a heelish style. It wasn’t overt or pronounced, but the crowd was very clearly heavily with RKBro, and the Profits seem to take it upon themselves to work toward helping Orton and Riddle receive the lion’s share of cheers from the crowd. I liked that dynamic, and it made me curious to see how the Profits would fare as heels. In fact, by the end of the match, I was sort of hoping they’d shun any attempt at camaraderie from the champions. Alas, the two teams hugged and shook hands and we went on our way. Relatively forgettable match overall, but I’m never prepared for just how over Randy Orton is with the crowd. He’s achieved a status all to himself on the full time main roster.)

-Drew McIntyre was shown wandering backstage. He stumbled upon Megan Morant. She asked him if he was turning his focus to Happy Corbin. McIntyre said he and Madcap Moss have horrible jokes. Happy Corbin attacked him out of nowhere. Madcap Moss joined in. They overwhelmed McIntyre, sending him tumbling into the interview set. Corbin ordered Moss to close a chair over Drew’s throat. Moss obliged. Corbin slammed a steel beam over the chair. McIntyre began gagging and clutching at his throat. Adam Pearce rushed to the scene, screaming for medical help.

-A promo video for Bianca Belair aired.

-Kayla Braxton knocked on Brock Lesnar’s door. He stepped out. He introduced himself in Paul Heyman’s signature cadence. he said he does whatever he wants, because he’s a free agent, thanks to his advocate, Paul Heyman. He said he’s going to win the WWE title tonight, and that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Brock seems to be enjoying the hell out of this run. I think his effectiveness on the microphone has made it hard to recommend re-pairing him with Paul Heyman. The last thing I want to see is for Lesnar to fall back into the relatively tired schtick of being the silent, angry monster while Heyman cuts largely the same promo every time they’re on TV together. If they have something else in mind, I’m happy to give it a shot, but I’m quite enjoying Lesnar just the way he’s being presented now.)

-Jimmy Smith tossed to a video package hyping Edge vs. The Miz.

-The Miz headed to the ring with Maryse. Smith, Graves, and Saxton talked through the build between he and Edge. The lights then went down and The Brood music played. Edge rose from the floor, surrounded by flames. He transitioned to his standard Alter Bridge music after throwing his arms up mid-way down the ramp. Graves said tonight is about Edge proving to himself that the old Edge still exists.

(4) THE MIZ (w/ Maryse) vs. EDGE

The Miz checked in with Maryse as the bell rang, then began circling Edge. The crowd opened up a strong “let’s go Edge” chant before settling in. Edge gave Miz a shoulder tackle. Miz rose quickly, then gave Edge a hip toss. He hurried ran to the top rope and flexed, taunting the crowd. Edge stood across the ring, waiting it out.

The two men locked up. Edge hit another shoulder tackle off of an Irish whip. He hit Miz with a pair of hip tosses, then a quick cover for a one count. Edge set up for the Crossface, but Miz slid away from it. Miz called for a test of strength. He retreated toward the corner and kicked Edge in the stomach.

Edge worked Miz to the mat and went for the Crossface again. Miz again slid out. He shoved Edge to the outside. Miz went for baseball slide, but Edge moved out of the way. Maryse got in Edge’s face, allowing Miz to recover and push Edge into the ring steps. Edge returned to the ring slowly. Miz climbed to the top rope and hit a double axe handle. Miz scraped his boot across Edge’s face. The crowd booed him loudly.

Miz began to work over Edge’s foot and ankle. Edge fought him off with quick punches as the match crossed 5:00. Miz set Edge up in the corner and want for a Bronco Buster, but Edge moved. Miz got caught up between the middle turnbuckle. Edge hit him with a diving reverse DDT for a two count. Miz recovered and took Edge out by the knee and ankle again. Edge rose to his feet, favoring the leg.

Edge shook his leg out. Miz grabbed him for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Edge blocked it. Miz hit a DDT instead. He covered for two, then complained of a slow count to the referee. Edge rose to his knees. Miz hit him with “It” kicks. He wound u for the final kick to the head, but Edge ducked and rolled him up for a two count of his own. Miz tangled himself up with Edge and knocked him to the outside.

Maryse approached Edge, but the referee had an eye on her, begging her off. Edge tripped up Miz on the apron. He scooped Miz off the apron and hit the Edgecution to the floor. Edge grabbed at his injured leg, then rolled Miz back in the ring for a two count. Edge worked Miz into the corner. He charged, but Miz ducked him. Edge collided with the turnbuckle. Miz tossed him to the outside and followed. Miz bounced Edge’s head off the announcers desk repeatedly.

Miz rolled into the ring to break the referee’s count. He met Edge back at the announcers desk and set up for a Skull Crushing Fianle atop the table. Edge slid out of it and hit the Half Nelson Bulldog onto the table. Edge slid Miz back in the ring and scored a near fall. Miz worked his way back to his feet and went for the Skull Crushing Finale. Edge blocked it again, but Miz still rolled him into a small package for a two count. Miz launched Edge into the ring post.

Edge stumbled backward and Miz took him out at the knee again. He applied the Figure Four. Edge set up. Miz slapped his face repeatedly. Miz elevated his hips. Edge gritted his teeth and rose again. Miz fired punches, but Edge shook them off. He turned the hold over. Miz screamed in agony. He raised his arm to tap, but managed to break his legs free.

Miz tried to move into an STF. Edge wiggled free and went for the Crossface a third time. Miz blocked it again and gave Edge a slingshot into the turnbuckle. He transitioned into a roll up with his feet on the top ropes. The referee caught him and stopped the count. “You can’t do that!” the crowd informed him.

Edge pulled Miz down into the Crossface. Miz spun around the ring wildly, trying to break the hold. Miz spun, but Edge stayed locked in. Maryse reached into the ring and placed Miz’s foot on the bottom rope. The referee forced a break as the match passed 15:00.

Miz rolled to the outside to regroup. He guillotined Edge on the ropes on his way out. Miz returned, looking for a Skull Crushing Finale. Edge blocked it. Miz caught Edge in a backslide for two. Both men rose simultaneously and hit stereo big boots. Miz and Edge rose to their feet slowly, trading punches. Miz got the better of the exchange, working Edge to the corner. He hit his signature running corner clothesline. Edge collapsed to the mat. Miz climbed to the top rope, but Edge shot up to meet him. Edge hit a top-rope hip toss. He set up for the spear, but Miz jumped it. Edge hit the turnbuckle. Miz grabbed at his knee, distracting the referee. Maryse hit Edge with her jacket.

Edge stumbled backward into the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz hooked the leg, but Edge kicked out at the last moment. Miz was shocked. Suddenly, Beth Phoenix emerged from the entrance. She stood stoically atop the ramp, snarl plastered on her face, breathing heavily. The crowd popped, and the camera fixated on Beth for several seconds. Finally, her music hit, seemingly her cue to walk to the ring. Maryse circled the ring, trying to escape. Beth followed her all the way up the ramp.

Beth turned back, staring down The Miz. Edge set himself up in the corner. Miz turned around and ate a spear. Edge covered for a three count.

WINNER: Edge in 20:01

Miz and Maryse looked on in anger from the ramp. Edge and Beth stood triumphant in the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, and better than anticipated, quite honestly. I know this feud has been met with a collective “meh”, and I understand the sentiment, but I’ve generally enjoyed most of Edge’s work since returning, and, aside from Monday’s wedding vow renewal angle, I think this program has been by and large an entertaining program. I liked the pacing and I thought Edge made The Miz look like a credible threat, enough to rehabilitate his image following a long stint spent as a low undercard, tag fodder wrestler. The Miz was sort of in perfect position to rejuvenate his in ring career following some time off for Dancing with the Stars, and I’d say he did a good job of doing so tonight. Miz isn’t a guy I want to see in the main event again, but he’s grown into a very solid hand over the years, and I liked him as an opponent for Edge here. It feels like they’re setting up for a mixed tag team match, though, and I’m not sure that’s the best use of Edge going forward, especially for a show like WrestleMania. If they are indeed headed in that direction, I’d like to see them get it out of the way before the biggest event of the year.)

-Kevin Patrick approached Bobby Lashley and M.V.P. backstage. He asked about their thoughts regarding the addition of Brock Lesnar to the WWE title match. M.V.P. said that while it may reduce other’s odds, it’s just an additional opportunity for Bobby Lashley to prove his dominance. Lashley called Lesnar an obstacle, just like the rest of his opponents. “New year, new WWE Champion,” Lashley said.

-The Raw announcers tossed to a video package for the Raw Women’s Championship match.