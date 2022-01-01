VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #688 (January 19, 2002): NWO striking deal to return to WWF, 2001’s Most Influential List, Year in Quotes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #688 cover-dated January 19, 2002: This issue includes a cover story on the advancement in negotiations to bring the NWO to the WWF for the first time featuring Hall, Nash, and perhaps Hulk Hogan, plus an update on the brand split plans… The 2001 Year-In-Review features include the Torch’s Annual Most Influential List and part three of the 2001 Year in Quotes by Jason Powell… Part three of the “Torch Talk” with WWF trainer Les Thatcher.. Plus WWF Newswire, WCW Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV reports on Raw and Smackdown, Mitchell’s Memo, 1992 Backtrack, WWF Live Event Report, and more…



