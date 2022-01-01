VIP AUDIO 1/1 – WWE Day 1 PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Reaction to Lesnar’s WWE Title win, Reigns situation, Becky vs. Liv, Edge vs. Miz, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PLE (Premiere Live Event!) Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the WWE Day 1 event beginning with thoughts on Brock Lesnar pinning Big E in the five-way main event to capture the WWE Title along with reaction to Roman Reigns saying he just tested positive for COVID and pulling out of the event. They then run down the rest of the event chronologically including Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Edge vs. MIz, and the rest.

