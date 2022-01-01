WWE DAY 1 RESULTS: Big E vs. Lesnar vs. Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Owens, Lynch vs. Morgan, Usos vs. New Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE DAY 1 REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2022

ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

-Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the 13,000+ sellout crowd as a camera showed a view from the upper deck. It was a rare on-TV glimpse at the section of empty seats near the hard camera. He and Pat McAfee detailed Brock Lesnar being moved into the WWE Title match, making it a five-way, because Roman Reigns wouldn’t be at the show. Reigns posted on Twitter an hour before the show that he tested positive for COVID earlier in the day and can’t be at the event, even though he “yearns to compete.” WWE is referring to what were formerly PPVs now officially as “premium live events.”

(1) THE USOS vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

After some early back and forth action, the Usos went on sustained offense against Kingston. Woods got a hot tag in at 4:00 and rallied, then played to the crowd. The Usos soon took control against him, though. Kofi tagged back in and landed a top rope crossbody against Jey for a near fall. (McAfee, who used to walk the line okay but now unbearably over-hypes and over-emotes everything to the point of being a caricature of his early self in WWE, called this “an instant classic.” I mean, it was good and all, but save christening a match as a classic for when it’s at least reached, say, the 15 minute mark and is three times as good and heated as this was to this point.) A few minutes later, Xavier leaped offthe top rope with a leaping stomp onto the face of Jimmy after a Kofi backbreaker, good for a two count. The Usos cmae back and landed stereo top rope splashes onto Kofi mid-ring. Woods broke up the cover. Both teams stood and squared off opposite each other and exchanged looks that they were ready to battle. Shortly thereafter, after a blind tag, the Usos pinned Kofi after a double 3D. Cole said the Bloodline continue their dominance.

WINNERS: The Usos in 17:00 to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Definitely a good match. I almost resent calling it good because McAfee was so overbearing and over-the-top and declaring it some sort of instant classic. “I have no idea how anyone is going to follow that!” he said. “That is worth the price of admission itself.” Seriously. Settle down. Imagine how he reacts after getting hot, crispy french fries at a restaurant. Does he want to meet the cook in person to thank them? As good as these two teams are in general, and against each other, this is beginning to feel like the John Cena vs. Randy Orton series – too many matches over too much time to really feel fresh or novel at all anymore.) [c]

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Big E backstage about how he feels about his chances of retaining WWE Title now that Lesnar has been added. He asked who had this on their 2022 Day 1 Bingo Card. He said he will knock each of them down. He said he will walk through fire and end up “still your WWE Champion!”

-Kayla Braxton stood backstage in the ring set to interview Migos, a hip hop group. They talked about being excited to be there.

-Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss walked out to Corbin’s music. Moss said he heard Atlanta is the biggest city in Georgia, but he didn’t know they were basing that on weight. Corbin laughed and almost collapsed. Corbin said he gets to watch his good friend and the funniest man he’s ever met beat McIntyre. Moss said in the U.S., the GOAT is the Greatest of All-Time, whereas in Scotland, a GOAT is McIntyre’s prom date. Moss said after he beats McIntyre tonight, he’ll fall so far off the map, he’ll have to change his name to “Who McIntyre.” McAfee said this is Moss’s worst set. (I agree with McAfee on that, for sure.)

(2) DREW MCINTYRE vs. MADCAP MOSS (w/Happy Corbin)

Early in the match, McAfee noted #WWEDay1 was the no. 1 trend in the United States. A few minutes in, Moss kicked McIntyre as he set up a backdrop. McIntyre knocked Moss to the floor seconds later. When Corbin approached McIntyre at ringside, Moss went after McIntyre. McIntyre gave him an overhead throw onto the ringside mat. Corbin distracted McIntyre as he re-entered the ring, so Moss kicked him and threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost. Madcap took over for a while.

Moss caught McIntyre mid-air and stumbled, but rammed McIntyre into the corner and then turn back and overhead suplex McIntyre. McAfee said he appeared to lose his balance a bit, but improvised impressively. McIntyre came back with a Sudden Impact DDT for a two count. McIntyre chopped Moss in the corner. He set up a Claymore, but Moss caught him with a boot. McIntyre came right back with a Claymore for the clean three count. McIntyre wagged his tongue as Corbin at ringside afterward. Cole said Moss was “very game.” A smiling McIntyre blew Moss a kiss afterward and asked if it hurt.

WINNER: McIntyre in 10:00. (**)

(Keller’s Analysis: Decent effort, but Moss just isn’t a serious person, and it taking McIntyre that long to beat a sidekick isn’t helping him.) [c]



-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Kevin Owens backstage, who said it was bad enough that Bobby Lashley got added to the match, but now Lesnar has been added. He said it’s a travesty and a tragedy. He said he is going to go after Lesnar with a plan because of what he did to his “soulmate,” Sami Zayn. He said he is going to go talk to Sami. [c]

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

(3) RK-BRO (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – Raw Tag Team Title match

“Without question, without a doubt, will Day 1 be a day to remember for the profits?” Graves said you can’t say without question and frame it as a question. “That’s not how life works,” he said. As RK-Bro came out, Graves said he had to call out Graves because he said RK-Bro wouldn’t last. Migos then joined RKO-Bro on the stage and accompanied them to the ring. When Migos joined the announcers at ringside, Smith said finally someone is making Corey look underdressed. Saxton said, “I thought I did that on a weekly basis.”

Ford did some push-ups next to Riddle before going for a cover, scoring a two count. Orton tagged in. A “Randy! Randy!” chant broke out. Orton teased an RKO on Dawkins, who avoided it and quickly tagged in Ford. Ford then did some odd gyrations and Orton wasn’t sure what he was looking at. Orton poked Ford in the eyes and then landed a high standing dropkick for a two count. Riddle tagged in and, with help from Orton, launched himself with a corkscrew moonsault onto Ford. Ford kicked out and tagged in Dawkins. Ford tagged back in and landed a slingshot flip senton that slightly overshot Riddle, but led to a two count. Graves brought up Reigns being off the show due to contracting COVID.

Orton delivered a draping DDT to both Ford and Dawkins. They showed Migos popping at ringside for it. Orton signaled for an RKO against Ford, but Ford blocked it and schoolboyed Orton for a two count. Ford landed a high roundkick. Dawkins caught Riddle charging at him and suplexed him. Riddle fired back with a high knee. He then ran toward Dawkins at ringside with a running front kick. Ford knocked Riddle off the ring apron, and Riddle landed on Dawkins. Ford threw Orton shoulder-first into the ringpost next. Ford then landed a running leap over the corner ringpost with a flip dive onto both Riddle and Orton.

Back in the ring, Orton knocked Ford off balance on the top rope. He followed with a superplex attempt. Ford battled out and knocked Orton to the mat. Riddle ran into the ring and launched Ford into the air where Orton caught him with an RKO for the win.

Afterward Migos entered the ring to congratulate RK-Bro. The Street Profits also entered and shookhands with everyone and were good sports. It’s pro wrestling, so it seemed like they could attack RK-Bro at any moment, but they didn’t.

WINNER: Orton & Riddle in 12:00 to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Minute for minute, right there with the Usos and New Day earlier. They could have easily gone longer and held the crowd’s attention, even without a heel team in the match.)

-Backstage McIntyre was looking around when Megan Morant approached him. She asked if he’s now got his sights set on Corbin. McIntyre said Madcap was a tough son of a bitch and caught him off guard with some bad jokes. Corbin and Moss then charged at McIntyre. McIntyre headbutted Moss, but Corbin nailed McIntyre with a chair to the gut. Moss mounted Corbin and punched him. Corbin told Moss to put a chair on ihs head. Corbin then picked up a heavy metal thing and smashed the chair. McIntyre grabbed his shoulder as if it had been separated. Producers yelled for medical help. [c]

-Kayla knocked on Brock Lesnar’s locker room door. He answered. She asked about the changes. Lesnar grabbed the mic and said his name is Brock Lesnar, “and Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.” He smiled and said he’s a free agent like his advocate, Paul Heyman. He said he’s going to walk out of the match as the WWE Champion. “That, my folks, is a spoiler.” He then winked at the camera.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lesnar was just giddy there. It’s kind of fun to see.) [c]

-A lengthy video package aired on Miz vs. Edge.

(4) EDGE vs. MIZ (w/Maryse)

They worked methodically in the early minutes. When Edge swing-kicked Miz at ringside, Maryse yelled at Edge. Edge turned to her, giving Miz an opening to hit Edge from behind. He then remained in control back in the ring. Miz eventually landed a barrage of roundkicks to Edge’s chest. Edge came back with his third Crossface attempt, but Miz blocked it and threw Edge to ringside. When Miz went after Edge, Edge swept his legs. He looked at Maryse, who then took a few steps back. Edge gave Miz a face plant on the ringside mat.