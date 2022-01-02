FREE PODCAST 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling joins Rich to talk Progress sale, Toni Storm, Hook = eyeballs, a spoiler-laden chat of “Matrix: Resurrections,” more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: New Year, same fun! Rich and Will discuss Progress’s sale, Toni Storm departing WWE, Wade’s breaking Hook analysis minute by minute with Will giving a great “Sex and the City” analogy for the young wrestler, a little preview of how the Deep Dive will run in ’22 and beyond, and a spoiler-laden review of “Matrix: Resurrections,” which leads to a great chat regarding WWE’s Diesel and Razor Ramon attempts. Happy New Year!

