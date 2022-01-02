VIP AUDIO 1/2 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow – Special Edition (NSFW): Rich and Cam host a roundtable discussing Tony Khan’s reaction to Swole’s critiques, diversity in wrestling, and Ron Funchess not learning how to take an “L” (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a special additional VIP ep of the ECC, where Cam and Rich are joined by PWTorch listener Pastor Keith, Jeff from Jeff vs. The World Podcast, POST Wrestling’s Nate Milton, and Movie Trailer Network’s Daniel Palmer to discuss as fans, creators, and wrestling media the reaction to exit interview critiques cited by Big Swole, as told in her year-end podcast episode Swole’s World, as well as the response by fans, AEW owner/booker Tony Khan and the reactions Rich et al were shown on Twitter, particularly the question of diversity in wrestling and why such conversations are continual and not a finish line. All six men talk through the key principals and finish with a discussion of Ron Funchess’ inappropriate tweets (and his double down) leading to threatening GCW wrestler AJ Gray. 2022 is already wild, and this podcast reflects that through a well honed and honest conversation about experiences some may not have in fandom.

For reference, the Swole's World episode in question can be found HERE.

