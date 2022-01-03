News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey are joined by veteran MMA journalist Brian “Goze” Garcia to give their 2022 MMA predictions (80 min.)

January 3, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey are joined by veteran MMA journalist Brian “Goze” Garcia. They give their 2022 MMA predictions, including the biggest storylines of the year, the most anticipated fights, and the likely breakout stars. They also discuss vulnerable champions, uninspiring title fights, and likely cuts.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021