FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey are joined by veteran MMA journalist Brian “Goze” Garcia to give their 2022 MMA predictions (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey are joined by veteran MMA journalist Brian “Goze” Garcia. They give their 2022 MMA predictions, including the biggest storylines of the year, the most anticipated fights, and the likely breakout stars. They also discuss vulnerable champions, uninspiring title fights, and likely cuts.

