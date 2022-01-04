FREE PODCAST 1/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Lesnar’s win, Danielson-Hangman, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Khan tweet, GCW’s future, NXT call-ups, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics including many prompted by listener questions in the mailbag and Twitter:
- Evaluating WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar beat Big E at Day 1.
- Evaluating WWE’s follow-up on Raw with Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and what was missing.
- Could WWE move some talent around because of the health status of Drew McIntyre and the departure of Jeff Hardy, such as Big E to Smackdown?
- What happens between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble?
- Thoughts on the “Hangman” Page vs. Bryan Danielson match on Dynamite tomorrow night, including predicting the length of the match and the pros and cons of each winning.
- How big can GCW become while still keeping their identity?
- Which NXT wrestlers might be in the Rumble this year? Could any NXT wrestler win either of them?
- Is Fox or TNT more disappointed in the dropoff in viewership for Smackdown and Dynamite respectively since the first debut episodes peak level?
- WWE renaming PPVs as PLEs.
- AEW signing Jake Atlas.
- Thoughts on Tony Khan’s reaction on Twitter to Big Swole’s comments.
- Does Keith Lee stand to benefit from the Swole controversy?
- Could the Rumble winner face on night two the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns on night 1 at WrestleMania this year if WWE plans to merge the titles?
- Should WWE even consider merging the rosters?
- Who in AEW might be frustrated with their pushes?
- AEW having some storylines that never get resolves.
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- Is the window closing on striking with a big angle with Cody Rhodes?
- Thoughts on Hook.
- The lay of the land with the top six women in WWE heading into WrestleMania.
- Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV.
- Some Minnesota Vikings talk.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply