VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Brock shows up with Heyman, Big E reacts to his loss at Day 1, Becky promo, Priest vs. Ziggler, Ripley & Nikki challenge Queen Zelina & Carmella, RK-Bro vs. Otis & Gable, more (35 min.)

January 4, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Paul Heyman uniting with Brock Lesnar, the Fatal Four-way to determine the Royal Rumble challenger for Lesnar, Becky Lynch being interrupted by Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, Miz & Maryse interacting with Edge & Beth Phoenix, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more.

