FREE PODCAST 1/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Big Swole comments and Tony Khan’s reaction, AEW’s diversity, Danielson-Page, more (77 min.)

January 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show with a long conversation about the Big Swole comments from last week. They begin talking about Tony Khan’s reaction to her comments, and how it painted the AEW leader in a bad way, even if he has a right to defend himself. From there, they actually look at Swole’s comments. First, her criticism of AEW’s structure creatively. Is AEW’s structure wrong, or just different? Then, even though they admit they aren’t the best duo to have this conversation, they try to examine her comments about AEW’s diversity the best they can. From there, they talk about Danielson-Page on tap for this week, take emails, and more.

