VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Final thoughts on Dynamite’s line-up for their TBS debut, Jake Atlas signed, Lethal wins on Dark, Cody, Matt Jackson-COVID, Taz-Nese battle on Twitter, more (25 min.)

January 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Final thoughts on Dynamite’s line-up for their TBS debut with various scenarios regarding match order, pros and cons of various outcomes of key matches, and more.
  • Attendance notes for Dynamite at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
  • Notes on Jake Atlas signing and his debut on Dark Elevation.
  • Notes on Jay Lethal back in action in the main event of Dark Elevation.
  • Cody Rhodes charity Meet & Greet and how it shows why he’s so resistant to a traditional full heel turn.
  • Taz and Tony Nese exchange words on Twitter.
  • Matt Jackson’s Twitter bio says he has COVID.
  • Other notes on commentary and AEW merch.

