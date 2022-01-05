VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Final thoughts on Dynamite’s line-up for their TBS debut, Jake Atlas signed, Lethal wins on Dark, Cody, Matt Jackson-COVID, Taz-Nese battle on Twitter, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Final thoughts on Dynamite’s line-up for their TBS debut with various scenarios regarding match order, pros and cons of various outcomes of key matches, and more.
- Attendance notes for Dynamite at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
- Notes on Jake Atlas signing and his debut on Dark Elevation.
- Notes on Jay Lethal back in action in the main event of Dark Elevation.
- Cody Rhodes charity Meet & Greet and how it shows why he’s so resistant to a traditional full heel turn.
- Taz and Tony Nese exchange words on Twitter.
- Matt Jackson’s Twitter bio says he has COVID.
- Other notes on commentary and AEW merch.
