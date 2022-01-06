News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Heavy Lies the Crown featuring Slamovich vs. Lee, Williams & Yuta vs. Gresham & Titus, and Bayne vs. Adora, Black vs. Danielson from 2008, Styles vs. Cole from 2015, more (99 min.)

January 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Heavy Lies the Crown featuring Masha Slamovich vs. Kimber Lee in a Fans Bring the Weapons match, Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rhett Titus, Megan Bayne vs. Trish Adora, and more, review classic ROH matches featuring Tyler Black vs. Brian Danielson from January 25, 2008 and Adam Cole vs. AJ Styles from May 12, 2015, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Brian Johnson from ROH’s YouTube channel. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Maria Kanellis Bennett and Bobby Cruise’s appearance on the ROH Strong podcast.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021