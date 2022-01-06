VIP AUDIO 1/5 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Tony Khan, William Regal’s firing and recruiting style, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, “Capitol Critters,” more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich talk that VIP talk, including extended thoughts on Tony Khan’s foot in mouth disease. Why you don’t see Vince McMahon on Twitter putting the world in his business. With William Regal’s firing, the Triple H army loses another major piece. The differences in William Regal’s recruiting style and what Vince wants. Babyface Brock Lesnar accepts Paul Heyman back into the fold with no lingering ill will. AEW still answering diversity questions and pro wrestling as a whole, and who is allowed to succeed. Who remembers “Capitol Critters?” Travis’ book count starts all over again. Brian chimes in with an email.

