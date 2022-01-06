VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman vs. Danielson rematch, Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express, Cargill vs. Ruby, Pillman vs. Malakai, MJF-Punk exchange, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson rematch for the AEW Title, the TBS Title final with Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho, Jurassic Express beating the Lucha Bros to win the tag team titles, the MJF-C.M. Punk exchange, Chris Jericho’s return, a Serena Deeb sit-down interview with Jim Ross, a Wardlow squash, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Malakai Black, and more.

