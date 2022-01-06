VIP AUDIO 1/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week, his no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite, reviews of Rampage, Dynamite, preview of Impact Hard to Kill, WrestleKingdom review (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Todd’s list of best matches he’s seen in the last week
- Todd’s no. 1 pet peeve that showed up on Dynamite
- Reviews of Rampage and Dynamite
- Preview of Impact Hard to Kill
- Reviews of WrestleKingdom, nights 1 and 2
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply