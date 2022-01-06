News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1755 (Jan. 6, 2022): Cover story on Brock Lesnar winning the WWE TItle after Reigns tests positive for COVID, Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, Rampage, Dynamite, Newswire

January 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1755

Cover-dated January 6, 2022

LINK: 1755 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story and detailed PPV report with star ratings on all of Day 1 including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE TItle after Reigns tests positive for COVID… Keller’s TV reports on WWE Raw, Smackdown, AEW Rampage, Dynamite… The Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021