VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1755 (Jan. 6, 2022): Cover story on Brock Lesnar winning the WWE TItle after Reigns tests positive for COVID, Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, Rampage, Dynamite, Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1755

Cover-dated January 6, 2022

LINK: 1755 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story and detailed PPV report with star ratings on all of Day 1 including Brock Lesnar winning the WWE TItle after Reigns tests positive for COVID… Keller’s TV reports on WWE Raw, Smackdown, AEW Rampage, Dynamite… The Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)