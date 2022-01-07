News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (1-3-2012) Keller & Powell talk Jericho’s return to Raw and why no one should be mad and why it was brilliant, plus Cena-Kane, Punk-Ziggler, Lesnar-Taker (155 min.)

January 7, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-3-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s Raw, including Chris Jericho’s return to Raw and why no one should be mad and why it was brilliant, plus Cena-Kane, Punk-Ziggler, Lesnar-Taker, and more. Plus live callers, email questions, and more topics in the Livecast and hour-plus long VIP Aftershow.

