VIP AUDIO 1/7 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Reigns cleared, Raw viewership up for loaded show, Breakker talks about NXT win, more NXT cutbacks including Sapolsky, Regal, Road Dogg (18 min.)

January 7, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • NXT cutbacks including Gabe Sapolsky, William, Regal, Road Dogg, and Samoa Joe with notes on their public comments so far
  • Roman Reigns cleared of COVID protocols
  • Saudi Arabia show officially added to February schedule
  • Raw and NXT ratings updates with year-to-year perspective, key demo trends
  • Bron Breakker talks about how NXT Title win, his dad’s reaction, the Math Promo throwback, facing Reigns some day

