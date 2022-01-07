VIP AUDIO 1/7 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Reigns cleared, Raw viewership up for loaded show, Breakker talks about NXT win, more NXT cutbacks including Sapolsky, Regal, Road Dogg (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- NXT cutbacks including Gabe Sapolsky, William, Regal, Road Dogg, and Samoa Joe with notes on their public comments so far
- Roman Reigns cleared of COVID protocols
- Saudi Arabia show officially added to February schedule
- Raw and NXT ratings updates with year-to-year perspective, key demo trends
- Bron Breakker talks about how NXT Title win, his dad’s reaction, the Math Promo throwback, facing Reigns some day
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply