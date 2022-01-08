News Ticker

VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #689 (January 26, 2002): Royal Rumble coverage including Keller star ratings and Roundtable, Goldberg doesn’t want to work for WWF, Nash “takes over Torch” spoof article

January 8, 2022

SUMMARY of #689 cover-dated January 26, 2002: This issue includes Wade Keller’s cover story assessing the year 2002… In-depth Royal Rumble coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Torch staff roundtable reviews, reader reax, and poll results… Part four of the “Torch Talk” with Les Thatcher on WWE training… WWF Newswire details Jim Ross’s comments on contract negotiations and Bill Goldberg says he doesn’t want to work for the WWF… Ratings Analysis… 1992 Backtrack… Wade Keller’s End Notes… ETC. Newswire… And more…

