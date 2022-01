VIP AUDIO 1/7 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns, Heyman, Lesnar in ring together, Usos vs. New Day in street fight, Reigns’s Rumble challenger revealed, Charlotte vs. Naomi, Happy Talk, Knoxville (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Brock Lesnar in the ring together, the Usos vs. New Day in street fight, Reigns’s Rumble challenger revealed, Charlotte vs. Naomi, Happy Talk, Sami Zayn vs. Rick Boogs, Johnny Knoxville, and more.

