FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-9-2017) Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Reigns losing U.S. Title to Jericho, Rumble & WM speculation, more with live callers (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 9, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked about Monday Night Raw and its effects on the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania with callers – many first-time callers on this episode, too. Topics include Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Roman Reigns, the women’s division, Neville, the “Third Hour of Raw” debate, and much more.

