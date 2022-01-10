VIP AUDIO 1/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Rock’s PPV impact, Cena-Punk dynamic, should WWE get back on broadcast network TV, celebrities vs. wrestlers, Gorila Monsoon, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Dec. 20, 2011 episode features a look at the news including these topics: Raw ratings and who’s not watching anymore, SD ratings, Ross on Punk replacing Cena, Rumble 30 or 40, Punk on TLC, Cena’s whereabouts, TNA India, Hulk Hogan lands on worst movie list, Punk and Rock make a list of their own, and more.

•The Dec. 21, 2011 episode features a look at the news including these topics: Survivor Series buyrate for Rock’s return to the ring, Vince McMahon’s odd claim regarding USA Network President revolutionizing WWE’s product, and quicker items on Layla, Netflix’s new WWE features, WWE’s take on social media tracking, Gabe Sapolsky reacts to Bryan and Punk’s big night, and more.

•The Dec. 22, 2011 episode features a look at the news including these topics: Shaq vs. Big Show at WrestleMania? Plus Genesis, New Japan, Mark Henry, Ricardo, Raw cage match, Stephanie McMahon, and other items.

•The Dec. 23, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including conspiracy theories on Cena being left off TLC, why didn’t WWE drop the “Wrestling” W from their corporate name, Gorilla Monsoon’s pros and cons.

•The Dec. 24, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Will the Michael Cole character ever end, and why it’s so damaging in the mean time? Is it really easy to trend on Twitter? Is it okay for wrestlers to lose to celebrities? Plus Gorilla Monsoon follow-up, WWE branding follow-up, ROH PPV thoughts, and more.

•The Dec. 25, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Did Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter achieve our suggested New Year’s Resolutions for 2011? Should WWE aim to get on broadcast TV to reach new fans?

•The Dec. 26, 2011 episode features a detailed rundown and analysis of WWE Raw including Kane planting some devious thoughts in Cena’s head about hate inside of him, Ziggler earns WWE Title shot next week, John Laurinaitis fun, and more.

