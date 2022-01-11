FREE PODCAST 1/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-3 & 1-10-2017) Keller & Parks talk Cena vs. Corbin, Miz-Renee saga, the joy of Alexa Bliss’s character, live callers, emails (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a double-header of Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode. First is the Jan. 3, 2017 episode. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown talking with callers about an eventful Smackdown including praise for David Otunga, Baron Corbin, and John Cena among others, thoughts on the IC Title change, the Renee Young-Miz saga, the hype for next week’s show, and much more.

Second is the Jan. 10, 2017 episode. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks went live right after Smackdown and discussed John Cena vs. Baron Corbin, American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family, Dolph Ziggler’s latest loss, Maryse’s contributions to Smackdown, the joy of Alexa Bliss’s character, and much more with caller and email contributions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO