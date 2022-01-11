News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Alexa Bliss returns, Lesnar-Lashley segment, Big E vs. Seth, Styles vs. Theory, Doudrop vs. Belair vs. Morgan, Otis & Gable vs. RK-Bro, more (26 min.)

January 11, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Doudrop’s big win and what the dynamic will be between her and Becky Lynch in terms of eliciting a crowd response, Big E losing to Seth Rollins clean, the disjointed Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman dynamic, the Nikk-Rhea Ripley angle, A.J. Styles vs. Austin Theory, Otis & Chad Gable beating RK-Bro, Alexa Bliss’s return to TV, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021