New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Evil
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Minoru Suzuki
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada
World Tag League winners: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
Best of the Super Juniors winner: Hiromu Takahashi
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
- Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 will only be available on Abema PPV for the first week. It will air with English and Japanese commentary. After seven days, it will be available on demand on NJPW World.
January New Japan Events
NJPW Strong “Nemesis” Jan. 15 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
- Jonah vs. David Finlay
- Brody King vs. Dave Dutra
- L.A. Dojo (Karl Anderson & Kevin Knight) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)
NJPW Strong “The New Beginning USA” tapings Jan. 15, 2021 – Washington Hall
- NJPW Strong Openweight Champions Tom Lawlor vs. Taylor Rust
- Jay White vs. ???
- El Phantasmo vs. Matt Rehwoldt
- Brody King vs. Yuya Uemura
- Clark Connors vs. TJP
- Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl
- Lio Rush & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
- Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito
- Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita
- Fred Rosser vs. Gabriel Kidd
- Karl Fredericks vs. Ethan HD
- Hikuleo vs. Cody Chhun
Golden Series Tour, Jan. 20 – Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Great-O-Khan
- Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi
- Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori & Jado
- Toru Yano & Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Taka Michinoku)
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-gun (Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
- Chaos (Yoh & Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. House of Torture (Sho & Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
- Yuji Nagata & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. L.I.J (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi)
February New Japan Events
Golden Series Tour, Feb. 11 – Xebio Arena Sendai (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
- IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado vs. Master Wato
- Sho vs. Yoh
- Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori
Golden Series Tour, Feb. 13 – Osaska Prefectural Gym (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada
- NEVER Openweight Champion Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Lumberjack match
- Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Tiger Mask vs. El Phantasmo
NJPW Strong “Rivals” tapings Feb. 17 – The Vermont Hollywood
Golden Series Tour, Feb. 19 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
IWGP Tag Team Champions Chaos(Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team ChampionsFying Tiger (Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)
Golden Series Tour, Feb. 20 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Evil & Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-hashi & Yoh)
- KOPW 2022 Provisional Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano
March New Japan Events
NJPW Strong “Strong Style Evolved 2022” tapings, March 20 – The Vermont Hollywood
April New Japan Events
NJPW Strong tapings, April 1 – The Fairmont Hotel (WrestleCon)
