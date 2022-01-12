New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Evil

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Minoru Suzuki

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada

World Tag League winners: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Best of the Super Juniors winner: Hiromu Takahashi

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 will only be available on Abema PPV for the first week. It will air with English and Japanese commentary. After seven days, it will be available on demand on NJPW World.

January New Japan Events

NJPW Strong “Nemesis” Jan. 15 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Jonah vs. David Finlay

Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

L.A. Dojo (Karl Anderson & Kevin Knight) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)

NJPW Strong “The New Beginning USA” tapings Jan. 15, 2021 – Washington Hall

NJPW Strong Openweight Champions Tom Lawlor vs. Taylor Rust

Jay White vs. ???

El Phantasmo vs. Matt Rehwoldt

Brody King vs. Yuya Uemura

Clark Connors vs. TJP

Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl

Lio Rush & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito

Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita

Fred Rosser vs. Gabriel Kidd

Karl Fredericks vs. Ethan HD

Hikuleo vs. Cody Chhun

Golden Series Tour, Jan. 20 – Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Yuto Nakashima vs. Great-O-Khan

Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi

Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori & Jado

Toru Yano & Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Taka Michinoku)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-gun (Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

Chaos (Yoh & Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. House of Torture (Sho & Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Yuji Nagata & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. L.I.J (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi)

February New Japan Events

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 11 – Xebio Arena Sendai (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado vs. Master Wato

Sho vs. Yoh

Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 13 – Osaska Prefectural Gym (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

NEVER Openweight Champion Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Lumberjack match

Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori

Tiger Mask vs. El Phantasmo

NJPW Strong “Rivals” tapings Feb. 17 – The Vermont Hollywood

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 19 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

IWGP Tag Team Champions Chaos(Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team ChampionsFying Tiger (Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 20 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Evil & Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-hashi & Yoh)

KOPW 2022 Provisional Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano

March New Japan Events

NJPW Strong “Strong Style Evolved 2022” tapings, March 20 – The Vermont Hollywood

April New Japan Events

NJPW Strong tapings, April 1 – The Fairmont Hotel (WrestleCon)