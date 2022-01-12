News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1756 (Jan. 12, 2022): Radican’s cover story on NJPW WrestleKingdom, Keller’s TV reports, Newswire, Impact PPV Report, Greg Parks binges after vacation

January 12, 2022

PWTorch Newsletter #1756

Cover-dated January 12, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Sean Radican’s cover story on NJPW WrestleKingdom… Keller’s TV reports on Dynamite, Raw, Smackdown.. Torch Newswire… Darrin Lilly’s Impact “Hard to Kill” PPV Report… Greg Parks’s feature column on what stood out after binging on dozens of hours of wrestling after a two week vacation…

