VIP AUDIO 1/13 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Injury updates on Xavier Woods, Sasha, Ridge Holland, return of Elimination Chamber, Corey Graves cleared to wrestle and Booker T responds, MLW sues WWE, Cena interview (18 min.)

- Corey Graves cleared to wrestle and Booker T responds
- Ratings updates on Smackdown, Raw, and NXT 2.0
- Injury updates on Xavier Woods, Sasha, Ridge Holland, some year-to-year comparisons and 2021 monthly averages
- The planned return of Elimination Chamber
- John Cena comments on WWE roster cuts
- MLW sues WWE
