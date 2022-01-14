News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Injury updates on Xavier Woods, Sasha, Ridge Holland, return of Elimination Chamber, Corey Graves cleared to wrestle and Booker T responds, MLW sues WWE, Cena interview (18 min.)

January 14, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Corey Graves cleared to wrestle and Booker T responds
  • Ratings updates on Smackdown, Raw, and NXT 2.0
  • Injury updates on Xavier Woods, Sasha, Ridge Holland, some year-to-year comparisons and 2021 monthly averages
  • The planned return of Elimination Chamber
  • John Cena comments on WWE roster cuts
  • MLW sues WWE

