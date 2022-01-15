VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lita’s return and segment with Charlotte, Reigns-Seth face to face, Sami tries a stunt, Madcap vs. Kofi, Natalya vs. Aliyah, four-way tag (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins “Face to Face,” Lita’s return and her segment with Charlotte Flair, Aliyah’s Smackdown in-ring debut against Natalya, Sami Zayn tries to one-up Johnny Knoxville with a stunt, Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston, a four-way tag match, and more.

