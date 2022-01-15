VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Lesnar’s MMA retirement, why fans boo Cena, Jericho’s return to WWE, Impact’s mega-match flops in ratings, Henry wants title reign, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Dec. 27, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Impact’s mega-main event flops in ratings, Smackdown holds up holiday weekend, Michaels eBook, Ross on Kane and more, post-Raw happenings, Del Rio update, and more.

•The Dec. 28, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: The one single demo where Raw ratings are down from last year and what specifically to do about it, Orton update, Matt Hardy update, Corino and chairshots in ROH, more.

•The Dec. 29, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Brock Lesnar speaks out, Mark Henry says he should be given another title reign, WWE house show results, WWE 2012 PPV schedule, Torrie and A-Rod, and more.

•The Dec. 30, 2011 episode focuses on Brock Lesnar’s retirement from UFC. Does it mean a WWE return is coming, and if so when? Plus in-depth analysis of his fight, post-fight reaction, Lesnar’s MMA legacy, and more.

•The Dec. 31, 2011 episode features the news of the day and analysis on these topics: 2011 ratings averages compared to past years, why WWE should listen to Steve Austin for advice to improve ratings, why Steve Corino is very very wrong about chairshots, Chris Jericho saying Brock Lesnar took a dive, and more.

•The Jan. 1, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including WWE Network discussions including what might be the result of another show drawing a better rating than Raw or Smackdown on the network and how the whole thing could lead WWE away from wrestling as the core product. Also, what would a successful rating be for the 1-2-02 episode of Raw, and working with competing colleagues over the years.

•The Jan. 2, 2012 episode features a rundown and analysis of WWE Raw including a detailed look at Chris Jericho’s return followed by a walk through the entire show, more examples of why fans hate John Cena, Blue’s Clues humor on the show driving away teens, the World Champ and WWE Champ in forgettable matches, and a big show-closing special-effects-based angle.

