VIP AUDIO 1/16 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Angle’s outrageous comment, Nash-Warrior issue, Jericho’s Fozzy comment, Austin return ideas, did Hogan sabotage Bret, more (127 min.)

•The Jan. 3, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including the TNA Knockouts main event Impact but did they deliver and how should TNA react. Also, Kurt Angle’s outrageous comment that flew under the radar, Chris Jericho follow-up, Impact on rise as Raw declines over the last five years, SD taping results, Cole vs. Lawler after Raw last night, and more.

•The Jan. 4, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including the following topics: Raw ratings above 3.0 but still not great for Jericho return, Tokyo Dome results, imitation unofficial WWE show overseas with John Morrison and other WWE castoffs, and more.

•The Jan. 5, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Were Natalya and Hart Foundation pushed just as long as Bret Hart was around? Did Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart have a long running behind the scenes rivalry and did Hogan sabotage Bret in WCW in ’98? What other scenario would have worked for Jericho’s WWE return?

•The Jan. 6, 2012 episode features a look at last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling show and a preview of the entire TNA Genesis PPV line-up including thoughts on how to better hype Jeff Hardy and also the preferred match order on the PPV on Sunday.

•The Jan. 7, 2012 episode features a review of the news including Impact quarter-hour ratings, Robert Roode’s comments on Friday’s PWTorch Livecast, Rock movie news, Nash-Warrior issue with Hogan commenting, Goldberg-Lesnar tease, analysis of comments made by Jericho in his book about Fozzy, Angle’s claim that Orton and Swagger stole his moves, WWE social media rankings, Ross’s future on WWE TV, and more.

•The Jan. 8, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Is there enough content to keep WWE Network from being a total bomb? How screwed has Samoa Joe been compared to Punk and Bryan? Would Austin be a good booker?

•The Jan. 9, 2012 episode features a review of the news including Week 2 of Chris Jericho’s WWE TV return, the finish of Jeff Hardy vs. Robert Roode at TNA’s Genesis PPV, Brodus Clay’s WWE TV return, WWE Network “Countdown” format, the Four Horsemen in the WWE Hall of Fame, and more.

