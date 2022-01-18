1/18 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on WALTER vs. Strong, two men’s Dusty Classic matches, D’Angelo’s memorial for Dunne, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

JANURAY 18, 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join the PWT Talks NXT crew to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a view of a red Corvette pulling up and L.A. Knight walking out. He asked Andre Chase and his student if they’d seen Grayson Waller. He asked if they remember when people liked Waller. They said no, and he said he didn’t either. Knight came across Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, who said they hadn’t seen Waller. Knight wished them luck in their match later as his music hit and he entered to a huge pop.

He grabbed a mic and called for his music to be cut. He said yeah, then yeah again, then yeah one more time, before saying let me talk to you. He said let me get right to business. He said Grayson Waller, paused for the boos, then told him to bring his scrawny ass out there to finish what he started last week. He dropped the mic and waited, but nothing happed. A “Grayson Sucks” chant started. Knight said that’s about what he expected and asked if he has to turn his back to get Waller out there. He said bottom line is this: you have to understand something, Waller, that week after week the sound you hear is “Grayson Sucks” (which started again), but as much as that chaps Waller’s ass, there’s one sound that haunts Waller and that’s the name of the man that’s going to drop him on his head in L.A. Knight.

Another yeah, then he went on to Waller trying to rig the car at Halloween Havoc. He then said Waller couldn’t get the job done at WarGames. He said a few nights later he’s all upset because a “sweet little chickadee” turned you down, but she turned him down because she knew he couldn’t get the job done. Waller’s music then hit to an audible grunt from Knight. Knight removed his shirt as Waller bounced around with a manila envelope and a mic.

He said he had a restraining order that said Knight can’t touch him so before he does something he’s going to regret, “Let me talk to you” (a Knight impression). He said Knight acted like a dork last week and attacked him from behind for no reason at all. He said his lawyers advised for his safety, and more importantly Knight’s safety, this had to happen. He slid the order in the ring, saying Knight might struggle because of all of the words. Waller said it says if Knight gets within 50 feet of him, Knight will be arrested immediately, then said he got served and let out a mock “Yeah.”

Knight told him to shut up, but that it was impressive, even for Waller. He asked the crowd what they thought of it, and they booed of course; they chanted “Rip That Shit” and Waller dared him to do it and see what his lawyers do. Knight said he has a restraining order against him, sure, but not him. Dexter Lumis’ music hit. Waller turned around to cut him off, but Lumis crawled from under the ring. He went for Silence, but Waller escaped. Knight said lift the order and get dropped on your head by him or put to sleep by Lumis. They hyped “Waller’s Choice” as they cut to break. [c]

(1) GRAYSON WALLER vs. DEXTER LUMIS – “Waller’s Choice” match

The match was already in process when they returned, so the time will be televised time. Lumis was in control as Vic Joseph said Waller chose Lumis during the commercial (obviously). Waller had a kick caught, missed some punches, said he was joking, but then ate a stiff clothesline from Lumis. Lumis then ate a jawbreaker and an arm breaker from Waller. Waller then sent Lumis into the corner shoulder-first, then wrenched on the left arm using the top rope. He put on a Muy Thai plumb and hit two body knees, then an arm wringer and an elbow to the arm. Waller used the ropes to get extra elevation on a shoulder strike.

He lifted Lumis to his shoulders, but Lumis slipped out and sent Waller off of the ropes, hitting a popup uppercut strike to the chin. Lumis then hit a neckbreaker, taking his time in the follow up. Lumis went for and hit another neckbreaker. The crowd asked for one more, and Lumis delivered, this for a two-count. Lumis put Waller in a rear chinlock as ref Aja Perera checked on him. Waller hit another jawbreaker, but was sent to the apron. Waller grabbed the arm and used the top rope to wrench it, took Lumis outside, then went back inside and hit a baseball slide into a clothesline as they went to break (no split-screen on the USA player). [c]

They returned with Waller holding Lumis in a key lock, but Lumis fought to his feet and forced Waller into a corner. He panded several right hands (lots of light) on Waller. then a backbody drop after a rope run. He went for a deadlift belly-to-back suplex, then kipped up right into a leg drop as the crowd rose to their feet. Lumis hit the uranage, but Waller slid out as Lumis went for Silence. On the outside, Waller shoved Lumis into the announce table (which is real close to the ring). Suddenly, a big dude in a nice blue suit showed up outside tossing Lumis into the ring post. Waller went outside and jumped in with his rolling Stunner for the victory. They showed replays after and Waller stood with his “insurance policy” after the match.

WINNER: Grayson Waller at 10:01 televised (rolling Stunner)

-Joseph shifted to what set tonight’s main event as they played a video from the weekend where Malcolm Bivens said no one’s worried about Imperium and they’re a bunch of- Walter showed up and put him up against the lockers. Roderick Strong appeared and yelled for Walter to put Bivens down. Strong said he’s not scared of Walter, even if everyone else in the place is scared of him. Walter said he should be scared, and Strong just said, “Yeah, right.”

-Joseph and Wade Barrett were standing ringside as Joseph transitioned to a video on the kickoff the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The video was an explainer that highlighted the eight teams involved. Grizzled Young Veterans, The Creed Brothers, Briggs and Jensen, Jacket Time (sigh), Chase and Bodhi Hayward (the blonde student), Legado del Fantasma, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and MSK all said one or two sentences. They showed the trophy as Diamond Mine’s music hit.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius) entered with Bivens, who had a hungry look in eyes as he stared at the trophy. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Tom Stoup informs me the insurance policy is Saurav, who will probably undergo a name change. The match was fine, but it’s just hard to get into Lumis matches too much because of his pace. There’s slow, there’s Randy Orton slow, and then there’s Dexter Lumis slow. Goodness. Still, Waller looked good, he bumped and sold well, and him being proud of a tainted victory is just perfect for his character. These are just some more reasons I feel confident in my prediction that his floor is The Miz. Now, since Waller chose Lumis, how will Knight get his hands on him without violating the restraining order?)

-They returned with MSK watching in an office in the back. They hyped their match next week with Jacket Time. Wes Lee said Jacket Time is “low-key tough, though.” LDF showed up as Joaquin Wilde said keyword “last year’s winners” (those were three words). Raul Mendoza said MSK won’t win. LDF said they’re going to win as MSK said they should focus on Enofe and Blade. LDF just laughed and said they’re “easy work.”

-They cut back to the the entrance area where Briggs and Jensen held their dumb pose for a long, long time.

(2) THE CREED BROTHERS (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) vs. JOSH BRIGGS & BROOKS JENSEN – Dusty Classic quarterfinals tag team match

Brutus began with Jensen, taking him down with a back control. Jensen reached the ropes to break the hold. As Creed went for a single leg, Jensen pulled a Jose Aldo and kneed Creed in the mouth, then kicked his mouthpiece out of the ring. Jensen gained the advantage, then hit a standing dropkick into his corner. He tagged Briggs, and they hit a double body slam (toss). Briggs then grabbed a standing Kimura to the left hand, but Creed forced him into their corner as Julius tagged. Briggs hit a back elbow on Creed, then tagged in Jensen as they hit a double shoulder tackle. They both slid out and hit right hands to Creed’s face.

Jensen applied a side headlock, but Brutus made the blind tag and caught Jensen with a belly-to-belly suplex over the top rope and outside. Creed followed, then rolled Jensen back in and tagged in his brother, Julius not the legal man. After a stiff kick, Creed cinched in a keylock with one arm while wrenching on the face with the other, then lifted and slammed Jensen. Brutus tagged in as Julius gave his brother a gutwrench onto Jensen.

Julius tagged in as both brothers slapped each other in the face, then dodged a Creed charge causing Creed to hit the middle rope neck-first. Brutus tagged in as well as Briggs. Briggs hit a right hand, then another, then a clothesline. He gave Julius a sidewalk slam and a jumping elbow. He turned back to Brutus, then sent Julius outside. Briggs hit a big chokeslam to Brutus, but Julius came in and broke up the pin. Jensen sent Julius outside, but Julius just rushed him into the barricade. Julius tagged in as Briggs tried rolling up Brutus, then they hit a double team where Julius transferred Briggs to Brutus’ shoulders, then basically hit a modified Razor’s Edge/powerbomb and a follow up clothesline from Julius to win.

WINNER: The Creed Brothers at 5:34 (Razor’s Edge and lariat) to advance to the semi finals of the Dusty Classic

-They shifted to a video on Dante Chen. He said he became the first Singaporean to compete in NXT, and then my internet went out for one minute. Damn. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Good match, but Briggs and Jensen do nothing for me. They just seem like another version of Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch, the Southerners who use a high-low as a finisher and dress like they just came from the ranch. There was virtually NO reaction for any of their offense or hot tags, so good decision having The Creed Brothers go over, who probably should be the ones to win this year.)