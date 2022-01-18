1/18 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Walter vs. Roderick Strong, Briggs & Jensen vs. Creed Brothers, Enofe & Blade vs. Legado del Fantasma, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

JANUARY 18, 2022, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-LA Knight arrived in his car and asked Andre Chase and his crony where Grayson Waller was, but they didn’t know. Knight said it would be a teachable moment when he kicks Waller’s ass. He ran into Briggs and Jensen and asked them the same question, and they too didn’t know. He told them to kick ass tonight in the Dusty Cup. He headed to the ring to cheers.

He started in with his “yeaaaahhh” schtick that made him such an annoying babyface in NWA and such an effective heel up until a few weeks ago. He called out Grayson Waller, telling him to bring his scrawny ass to the ring so he can finish what he started last week. He turned his back to the ramp and said maybe that’s what Waller needs because he’s not going to look Knight in the eyes. He went back to Halloween Havoc where Waller sabotaged his car to try to keep him away, then talked about Waller not finishing the job when they met at WarGames. He tried to continue, and Waller’s music finally played, bringing him bounding out to the ramp. He was in his wrestling gear but held a paper and a mic.

He told Knight to wait, because he had a restraining order, so before Knight does something he’ll regret, “let me talk to ya.” He said last week Knight attacked him for no reason at all, so his lawyers said for his safety, and more so for Knight’s safety, the restraining order was necessary. He said Knight can’t get within 50 feet of him without getting arrested. Knight asked what the audience thought. They chanted “rip that sh*t.” Knight said Waller might have a restraining order against Knight, but not against…him. He pointed to the ramp and Dexter Lumis showed up. Good thing Knight and Lumis knew how this would happen beforehand. Knight said Waller has a choice: lift the restraining order and face him, or face Dexter Lumis. He’ll make the decision in time for the opener after the break. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: Wrestlers being ready for situations they couldn’t possibly know about is one of the worst tropes of main roster WWE, but otherwise, this worked to build another block in this feud, as well as to set a hook through the first commercial break, which is normally a split-screen during a match. I’ll be watching Knight closely, as his schtick is so much more at home as a heel, but he does grab a certain part of the audience even at his most annoying)

(1) DEXTER LUMIS vs. GRAYSON WALLER

Obviously, Waller wanted no part of Knight as their feud continues. Lumis took an early advantage with a big uppercut after some early reversals. Neckbreaker by Lumis. He hit a second and a third, then covered for two. Action went outside, where Waller set up and hit a big clothesline after sliding from the ring heading into a split-screen commercial just a couple of minutes since the last break. [c]

Waller dominated the break and had Lumis in a chinlock. Lumis fought his way free and threw some rights. Back bodydrop by Lumis. Deadlift belly-to-back suplex followed by a legdrop by Lumis. Uranage by Lumis, who went into the Silencer but Waller was right by the rope and yanked both of them out of the ring and charged Lumis into the table. Lumis tried to get back into it but Saurav Gurjar, previously Saurav of Indus Sher, destroyed Lumis on the outside and left him prone for Waller’s finisher. The announcers acted like they didn’t know who the man was as he stood there looking dapper in his suit next to Waller.

WINNER: Grayson Waller in about 9:00.

(Wells’s Analysis: I needed a refresher (thanks, Joel Pearl) on Saurav without his paint, so I can’t blame the announcers for pretending they didn’t know who he was. Competent match, of what little he were shown, and a reasonable out for Lumis as Waller picks up a win he needs as he builds toward Knight)

-A Dusty Cup hype segment aired, revealing the bracket for the men’s tournament:

Jacket Time vs. MSK

Enofe & Blade vs. Legado del Fantasma

The Creed Brothers vs. Briggs & Jensen

Chase University vs. Grizzled Young Veterans [c]

-MSK put over the next match as a potential banger, and then promoted their first-round match with Jacket Time. Legado del Fantasma showed up to jaw with them and say they’d meet them in the semifinals.

(2) JOSH BRIGGS & BROOKS JENSEN vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus) (w/Malcolm Bivens) – Dusty Cup first round match

Jensen and Brutus opened. Brutus grounded Jensen with a takedown, and then Jensen walloped Brutus with a knee that sent his mouthguard flying. Jensen dominated and tagged Briggs. The two hit a tandem slam and Briggs tried something on Brutus, but Brutus drove him to the Creed corner for the tag. Jensen tagged in as well and they hit another team move to a middling reaction at best, as the Creeds seem more popular. Brutus tagged back in and hit a belly-to-belly on Jensen that sent him flying from the ring. Tag to Julius, and the Creeds each hit some knees on Jensen. Chinlock by Julius followed by a spinebuster. Tag to Brutus, and Julius slammed Brutus atop Jensen. Another tag to Julius, who worked the ribs until he missed a charge and hung himself up on a rope.

Julius crawled for the tag and Briggs made the lukewarm tag and dominated both Creeds. He fired up to another 50-50 (maybe) reaction. Briggs cleared Brutus and hit a chokeslam for two, but Brutus hit the ring to break. Julius took Jensen out of it on the outside on a barricade, and the Creeds teamed up for a series of slams and a lariat to finish Briggs.

WINNERS: The Creed Brothers at 5:34.

(Wells’s Analysis: A nice, shortish formula tag match that, if it suffered at all, only did so because of the iffy reactions for the intended babyfaces. I have the Creeds winning this tournament, but things aren’t as straightforward in NXT anymore so all bets are off)

-Dante Chen hype segment. He had his debut match in September in a win over Trey Baxter (who wasn’t named) but suffered a leg injury while training that set him back. He said his father died two months ago, and though he had gotten to see Dante’s debut match, Dante had a lot more matches to show him. [c]