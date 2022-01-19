AEW Rampage rating and viewership stats for episode with Cole vs. Beretta and Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Silver & Reynolds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (1/14) AEW Rampage on TNT drew a 0.39 cable household rating, down from a 0.43 rating the prior week, but near the ten-week average of 0.41. Average viewership was 526,000, down from 588,000 the week before, but in line with a ten-week average of 530,000.

The episode opened with Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta and closed with Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

The key 18-49 demographic drew a 0.20 rating, down from 0.24 last week.

The male 18-49 demographic drew a 0.27 rating, down from 0.31 last week.