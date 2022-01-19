ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 1/19: Moxley Returns, Punk vs. Spears, Cole & Baker vs. Kassidy & Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. The Acclaimed, Deeb vs. Blue, Black & King vs. Varsity Blondes, Cody Returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

JANUARY 19, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

AIRS ON TBS NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

CM Punk defeated Wardlow due to inadvertent interference by MJF.

Dante Martin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs.

It was made known in a backstage interview with Alex Marvez that The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Santana & Ortiz) were named faction of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Eddie Kingston interrupted the interview telling Santana & Ortiz were not tag team champions because of Jericho. Jericho said he would be in Sammy Guevara’s corner for his TNT title match later and said he would kick Eddie’s ass if he got involved. Eddie “begged” him so to speak, and Jericho said “GFY.” (I don’t need to explain GFY to anyone do I?)

“Hangman” Adam Page said he needed a new challenger to his AEW World Championship. Dan Lambert came out and went back and forth with Page, citing people like Bill Watts, Stan Hansen, and the Funk Brothers while calling him the East Coast Urban Cowboy. Page said if Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page wanted a shot at the title, they can come to his face. After more back and forth, Lance Archer made his return and went after both Lambert and Page.

Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida via referee stoppage.

Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Matt Hardy (HFO).

Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the Interim TNT Championship. After the match, 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) attacked Sammy. Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston made the save, but then argued with each other as the show went off the air (like the good old Nitro days).

Arena

AEW makes its debut in the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. They will not be recording Rampage following the show since that will be a separate event in the same arena on Friday night and air live on TNT this Friday night. The arena opened in September of 2018 and accommodates approximately 4,200 people, depending on the event. An MMA event and games of the 2019 WNBA Finals took place in this venue.

Five matches and two returns are advertised for tonight’s show, which is shaping up to be big. Here’s a link which includes the Road to Dynamite:

Jon Moxley Returns

Jon Moxley is returning to AEW television tonight after taking time off to rehabilitate from alcoholism. He took time off starting in November, shortly after the birth of his daughter. Numerous outlets have reported on this, including the New York Post.

Moxley first arrived in AEW at the 2019 Double or Nothing and feuded with Kenny Omega. He eventually won the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho at the 2020 Revolution and held it until Winter is Coming of the same year when he dropped it to Omega. He feuded with long-time friend Eddie Kingston before teaming with him throughout 2021. He was a participant in the AEW 2021 world title eliminator tournament before taking the rehabilitation stint. He was replaced by Miro, who lost to Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear.

Moxley is also the GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Champion and will defend his title against Homicide at The WRLD ON GCW on January 23.

Frank’s Analysis: I have nothing to say other than I hope Jonathan David Good (Moxley) is in a better place and I wish him all the best as he moves forward. I am happy to see him back, but his well-being is the top priority. I would imagine he’s a babyface right out of the gate, considering what he just went through, and turns heel later. That seemed to be the plan before he went into rehab.

CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

Last week on Dynamite, CM Punk defeated Wardlow. Wardlow gave Punk numerous powerbombs at the behest of MJF, until Punk rolled up Wardlow in a small package for the win. This was very similar to the way Bret “Hit Man” Hart defeated Diesel at Survivor Series 1995 to regain the WWF Championship. After the match, an angry MJF came out and said that Punk would face another Pinnacle member, Shawn Spears.

This past Friday on Rampage, Spears defeated Andrew Everett in short order. Following the match, Spears said he would expose Punk when they meet tonight. He said he himself was the guy MJF sends to handle his business, and there was a reason he was called the chairman (as he raised a chair … note the crowd chanted Wardlow while this was taking place).

“Prize asset” Horse Shit. Protected.

Frank’s Analysis: I don’t mind this “road” to a match with MJF, but it’s hard not to think (in the back of your mind) that this is a little redundant. MJF made Cody jump through hoops for them to have a match including taking 10 lashes, and they did the five labors of Jericho enroute to Jericho vs. MJF. I think moving forward they should try something else when trying to build a feud with MJF. He’s certainly not going to make the AEW Champion jump through hoops to have a match with him, now is he! As far as the Wardlow situation, I wouldn’t have minded how they handled the finish if it weren’t for SO MANY powerbombs. Two or three, fine. Eight is a little bit much, but that’s a minor quibble on my part. That said, it’s obvious that people are ready for the Wardlow turn.

Mixed Tag Match: AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

The overall story between Adam Cole and the Best Friends continues tonight, this time in a mixed tag team match. Dr. Britt Baker teams with her real-life boyfriend Adam Cole to take on Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander of the Best Friends. On Dynamite, Cole came out with ReDragon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) and said it was a “new era” in AEW (referring to their Undisputed Era faction in NXT). The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) came out with Matt talking about how he kicked COVID’s ass (me too Matt, good job sir) and sarcastically thanked everyone for the invite. They went on the emphasize that they were the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in AEW history and vowed to get their titles back. ReDragon vowed to do the same. Cole pointed out that competition is good for this faction, and the Best Friends are a joke. And then their music played, and they (Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) came out. (What a coincidence yah? We are taking WWE lessons here in AEW?). A brawl broke out and Kris Statlander and Dr. Britt Baker (Adam Cole’s real-life girlfriend) got involved.

This past Friday on Rampage, Baker accompanied Cole along with ReDragon as he defeated Trent Beretta (with Cassidy, Statlander, and Chuck Taylor. Things broke down in the match towards the end with Statlander and Baker going at it, and Cole hit a low blow on Trent leading to the win.

Statlander has issues of her own with Leyla Hirsh. On Rampage she teamed with Red Velvet and Hirsh but lost to Penelope Ford & Nyla Rose & The Bunny. Statlander and Hirsh have had issues ever since Statlander beat her on Rampage several weeks ago.

Frank’s Analysis: By design I’m usually against real-life couples working together on screen. I just feel like it’s better that’s kept secret, but I’d have more of an issue if they pretended Cole and Baker weren’t a couple, or they tried some hockiness where they would be against each other. This is fine if they keep it in check. I maintain I’m ready for Cole to do something else.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

Sting teams up with Darby Allin tonight to go one-on-one with the Acclaimed. Things have been heating up between both sides if you will, with the latest chapters unfolding on Dynamite and Rampage last week. After The Acclaimed defeated Bear Country, the lights went out followed by Sting’s music playing. Sting walked out with the usual snow and as that happened, Darby dove at Anthony Bowens with his skateboard. He then hit him with the Coffin Drop, and Sting hit his famous Scorpion Death Drop.

On Rampage, they showed a video with The Acclaimed with Bowens dressed as Sting. It was better than The Miz & John Morrison’s Hey Hey Ho Ho, but that’s a low bar to clear.

Frank’s Analysis: This is fine to keep everyone occupied. Not everyone gets a title match, so you need to find other things to do for your talent roster. The Acclaimed get elevated by working with Sting, Darby gets to shine against both Caster and Bowens who get to shine in their own right. I’m optimistic about The Acclaimed’s prospects in 2022.

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Serena Deeb continues her reign of terror so to speak, taking on Skye Blue tonight. The referee had to stop the match between Deeb and Hikaru Shida after Deeb continuously slammed Shida’s knee into the mat, which was hurt during a pre-match attack. She clipped Shida and tried to hit her with a kendo stick, but Shida kicked it away. Deeb was able to slam Shida’s knee into the ring steps. The ref stopped the match while Deeb had a half crab applied.

Blue is from Chicago, Ill. and is part of their local promotion, AAW. In addition, she wrestles for Warrior Wrestling. She last appeared on AEW programming on the Jan 15 episode of Dark where she defeated Robyn Renegade.

Frank’s Analysis: There’s not much to say here other than they are heating up Deeb in a big way, and I like it. If Britt Baker goes babyface, is Deeb being lined up to defeat her? I would think she’s more of a gatekeeper, but they’re sure making her look like a monster for something.

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman, Jr. & Griff Garrison)

After the match between Penta El Zero Miedo and Matt Hardy last week, Alex Abrahantes said Penta would teach Malakai Black some respect. The lights went out and Black appeared. He went after Alex and then he and Penta went at it. The Varsity Blondes came out to help Penta. The lights went out again and when they came back on, Brody King made his AEW debut going after the Blondes and Penta. The announcers speculated if he was the newest member of the House of Black.

There’s no doubt that King is in the camp of Black, as they team up tonight to take on the Varsity Blondes. Things have been going on for over a month between Black and the Blondes when Black spit the black mist in Julia Hart’s eyes.

Frank’s Analysis: I wasn’t a follower of Ring of Honor, but I kept up peripherally and I’m familiar with Brody King. I’m excited to see what he can do alongside Black. It has felt like Black’s character has cooled off as of late, so we’ll see if King injects some life. We all know what the result of this match will be tonight.

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes Returns

It was announced that Cody Rhodes would return tonight, which garnered a negative reaction from last week’s crowd. He is technically the reigning! … defending! … but not the undisputed TNT Champion. Due to medical reasons, he was unable to defend his title against Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts on January 8. His brother Dustin stepped in as the replacement and Sammy won the match, making Sammy the interim TNT Champion.

Another wrinkle in the story was thrown our way when it was made known that Cody is working without a contract. It’s hard to know how things will move forward but, he is slated to make his return tonight.

Frank’s Analysis: No, Cody is not showing up at the Royal Rumble. Now that we got that out of the way, I wish we could just get to wherever we’re going with Cody. It’s not ruining anything and I’m curious to see where they eventually go, but it gets annoying after a while because with Cody it seems like it’s all about him.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!