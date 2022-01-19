IMPACT HITS & MISSES 1/13: Former Tom Phillips admits he doesn’t know what’s happening, Morrisey’s promo, ROH “Invasion,” Jonah vs. Singh, Women’s Title match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HIT – MOOSE-MORRISSEY INTERACTIONS: Great fired up promo from W. Morrissey to kick things off. He has a legitimate gripe that he did have Moose beat at the PPV, and he got that across in a very legitimate way. Moose played his part on the big screen, where he juggled the duality of being a little cowardly in not accepting a match, whilst also coming across as dominant and the man to beat at this time.

HIT – ROH “INVASION”: Loved all of this. It was violent enough and executed well (aside from PCO needing a second attempt to put D-Lo, through the table). Taven got his points across on the headset, with his constant referring to the new lead commentator, as “Tom Newname,” a particular highlight for myself. Their appearance at the end of the show was also very well done and leaves you wanting more for next week to see what they do next and who will stop them. Textbook stuff.

HIT – CHRIS BEY vs. LAREDO KID: Tremendous match. Just a perfect indication of the talent on the roster at the moment, that you can throw two great workers in the ring, and they give you a 15-minute match that everyone can get something out of. Apart from the usual X-Division style, there were some great hits, including an Enzuiguri near the end from Laredo Kid whilst Bey was on the top turnbuckle that looked fantastic. Miguel was good on commentary too.

HIT – JAKE SOMETHING vs. SPEEDBALL: A bit of a sprint of a match which probably made sense following the great match that was just before it. Speedball has “something” and a fantastic finishing move that people are going to enjoy as he moves up the ranks. Like the fact they mentioned he is 2-0 thus far as this hints that he is going to go on a run.

HIT – MASHA SLAMOVICH: It appears that the new WWE/Impact relationship means that Vince McMahon is naming their wrestlers now. From the Bron Breakker school of bad wrestler names, however she looks like a terrific addition to a growing and talented Knockouts Division, with a unique look and tight move set. The nod from the Walking Weapon on her way backstage is a nice touch.

HIT – JOSH ALEXANDER-CHARLIE HAAS: Mostly a hit. Was interesting to see Alexander allude to potentially moving elsewhere if he doesn’t get his title shot. Great to see Charlie Haas, although he was a little nervous sounding on the microphone. Assuming Haas hasn’t lost any of his ability, its going to be a cracking match when they eventually get to it and gives Alexander a meaningful program whilst he is out of title picture.

HIT – WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH: Really fine match and felt right to be main event of this week’s episode. Purazzo is probably the best women’s wrestler in the USA at present and just gets better and better. The Knockouts roster is stacked and so much potential for great programs to follow for Purazzo and indeed Rok-C also, who loses here, but at 20 years old looked the grizzled veteran, and an incredible future awaits her.

MISS – WORLD TITLE MATCH: For the development of the Morrissey-Moose program, then its fine, but not really necessary on the show. Zicky Dice, and the whole Learning Tree faction should not be sharing screen time with a dominant champion such as Moose. It brings Moose down and let’s be frank, they are going nowhere so not going to be a rise up the card for them either.

MISS – JONAH VS SINGH: I’m a fan of Jonah, so I’m not appreciating his use recently. I feel he could be used more effectively. He has a lot of potential, so really the Miss is just for where he is at the moment. As a squash, it was fine.

MISS – BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS: So many backstage segments, I counted nine separate occasions we were backstage for an interview or eavesdropping on a conversation. With the roster they have at the moment, which for me is the best they have had for some years, throw in another match, and cut back on filler, please and thank you.

MISS – COMMENTARY: Hard to judge the new announce team because of what happened to D-Lo, and it was a breath of fresh air having a rotation of guests to assist, “Tom Newname,” the MISS categorization is for how over the top Tom was for the first 20 minutes or so after D-Lo was assaulted. If you had just tuned in, you would have assumed that D-Lo had been murdered, rather than simply assaulted a little and put through a table. Fun comment from Tom near the end of the broadcast: “I have just joined, and I have no idea what is going on around here,” is probably not a great thing to admit, albeit in character.