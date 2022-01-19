News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/18 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview and key factors to look for including Cody and Moxley returning, which matches will go first and last, plus Rampage thoughts, Starks shines, ratings, more (17 min.)

January 19, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • A preview of AEW Dynamite including thoughts on each match and segment, which matches or segments are likely to go on first and last.
  • Ticket sales updates for Dynamite and Rampage in D.C., plus vaccination mandate
  • Reaction to Rampage including Ricky Starks really shining.
  • Rampage ratings update.
  • More.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021