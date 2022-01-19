WWE Monday Night Raw viewership and rating up against NFL playoff game, hourly dropoff, key demo ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (1/17) drew a 1.13 cable rating, up from last week’s 1.10 rating despite going up against an NFL playoff game for the first time ever. It was in line with the prior ten-week average of 1.15.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.43, up from last week’s 0.39. The prior ten week average is 0.41. Raw’s three hours finished in positioned 6, 8, and 9 in that demo. The other top rated shows were all related to the NFL game.

The NFL game drew a combined 3.19 rating in the 18-49 demo despite the game also airing on broadcast network ABC, where it drew a 2.73 demo rating.

The average hourly viewership was 1.734, 1.650, and 1.456 million. The first hour topped last week’s first hour, but the second and third hours were below last week’s. The first-to-third hour dropoff wsa 278,000, the highest since Nov. 8 and well above the 149,000 average in 2021. If the NFL score wasn’t lopsided, that dropoff might have been sharper.