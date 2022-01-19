WWE Smackdown ratings and viewership for show featuring Reigns-Seth face-to-face, comparison to other broadcast shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown drew 2.174 million viewers, down from 2.271 million the prior week. Before the holidays and not counting two preemptions to FS1, during a stretch of ten regular weeks on Fox in October through December, Smackdown averaged 2.153 million viewers.

The cable household rating (percentage of homes tuning in) was 1.36, down from 1.40 the prior week, but in line with the prior ten week non-holiday Fox average of 1.35.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.56 rating, down from 0.58 rating, but in line with the prior ten-week non-holiday average on Fox of 0.55.

Smackdown finished no. 2 for the night among all broadcast network programs in that 18-49 demographic, behind only “Shark Tank” on ABC, which drew a 0.60 rating. It’s total viewership was the lowest among all major broadcast network shows. “Blue Bloods” on CBS drew 6.438 million total viewers, nearly triple Smackdown’s total viewership.