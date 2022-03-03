New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

NJPW CUP 2022 NOTES

-Minoru Suzuki, Tama Tonga, Tiger Mask, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, Sanada, Douki, Taiji Ishimori, Kosei Fujita, Satoshi Kojima, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato all have first round byes.

-NJPW announced Kota Ibushi has been removed from the tournament. As a result, his first round match against Great-O-Khan is considered a forgeit. O-Khan will face Taiji Ishimori on March 12 in tournament action.

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan has also been removed from the NJPW Cup. He will forfeit his second round match against the winner of Taichi vs. Toru Yano on March 9. The winner of Taichi vs. Yano will now advance to the third round on March 16.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Evil

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Sanada

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Toru Yano

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2022

TBD

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong aires on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

March New Japan Events

NJPW Strong “Rivals” March 5 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito

Karl Fredericks vs. Christopher Daniels

Brogan Finlay vs. TJP

NJPW Cup, March 6 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup first round: Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

New Japan Cup first round: Will Ospreay vs. Bushi

New Japan Cup first round: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ryohei Oiwa

New Japan Cup first round: Aaron Henare vs. Yuto Nakashima

Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & Yoh vs. Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

NJPW Cup, March 7 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup first round: Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

New Japan Cup first round: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Sho

New Japan Cup first round: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Evil

New Japan Cup first round: Chase Owens vs. Jado

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh vs. El Desperado & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare

NJPW Cup, March 9 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup second round: Master Wato vs. El Desperado vs. Kazuchika Okada winner

New Japan Cup second round: Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Taichi vs. Toru Yano winner

New Japan Cup second round: Dick Togo vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Yuji Nagata winner

New Japan Cup second round: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Cima vs. Taka Michinoku winner

NJPW Cup, March 10 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup second round: Bad Luck Fale vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoh winner

New Japan Cup second round: Kosei Fujita vs. Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tomoaki Honma winner

New Japan Cup second round: Gedo vs. Tetsuya Naitovs. Yujiro Takahashi winner

New Japan Cup second round: Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Togi Makabe winner

NJPW Strong “Rivals” March 12 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Lineup TBD

NJPW Cup, March 12 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup second round: El Phantasmo vs. Will Ospreay vs. Bushi winner

New Japan Cup second round: SANADA vs. Aaron Henare vs. Yuto Nakashima winner

New Japan Cup second round: Taiji Ishimori vs. Great-O-Khan

New Japan Cup second round: DOUKI vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ryohei Oiwa winner

NJPW Cup, March 13 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup second round: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Sho winner

New Japan Cup second round: Tama Tonga vs. Evil vs. Ryusuke Taguchi winner

New Japan Cup second round: Tiger Mask vs. Jadovs. Chase Owens winner

New Japan Cup second round: Tanga Loa vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii winner

NJPW Cup, March 14 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup third round match

New Japan Cup third round match

NJPW Cup, March 15 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup third round match

New Japan Cup third round match

NJPW Cup, March 17 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup third round match

New Japan Cup third round match

NJPW Cup, March 18 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup third round match

New Japan Cup third round match

NJPW Cup, March 20 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup quarterfinals match

New Japan Cup quarterfinals match

NJPW Strong “Strong Style Evolved 2022” tapings, March 20 – The Vermont Hollywood

NJPW Cup, March 21 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup quarterfinals match

New Japan Cup quarterfinals match

NJPW Strong “Rivals” March 22 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary

NJPW Cup, March 26 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup semifinals matches

NJPW Cup, March 27 (airs live on NJPW World w/English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Cup finals

NJPW Strong “Rivals” March 29 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

April New Japan Events

NJPW Strong tapings, April 1 – The Fairmont Hotel (WrestleCon)