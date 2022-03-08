RADICAN’S 2022 Show & Match of the Year Contenders list: ongoing rankings of show and match of the year updated throughout 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican Note: This page will be where I list my rankings for Show and Match of the Year for 2022.

To qualify for the MOTYC list, a match has to get ****½ or higher. To qualify for the Show of the Year rankings, a show has to be given a score of 8.0 or higher.

LAST UPDATE: March 8, 2022

RADICAN’S 2022 SHOW OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) AEW “Revolution” PPV, March 6, 2022. (9.0)

(2) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Feb. 5, 2022. (8.5)

(3) Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(4) Impact Wrestling “Hard To Kill 2022” PPV, Jan. 8 2022. (8.5)

(5) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(6) PWG “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ‘N’ Roll)” Blu-ray release, taped Nov. 21, 2021 and released in 2022. (8.0)

RADICAN’S 2022 MATCH OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) C.M. Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar match, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March. 6, 2022. (*****)

(2) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (****½)

(3) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(4) IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(5) AEW Tag Team Champions Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. Matt & Nick Jackson vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March 6, 2022. (****½)

(6) Biff Busick vs. Slade, Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (****½)

