New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Evil

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2022

NJPW Cup 2022 – Zack Sabre Jr.

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong aires on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

May New Japan Events

NJPW Strong “Lonestar Shootout,” May 7 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Alex Coughlin & Fred Rosser & DKC vs. Team Filthy (J.R. Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) from Lonestar Shootout

Blake Christian vs. Jonah from Lonestar Shootout

Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman) vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) from Lonestar Shootout

NJPW Strong “Mutiny”, May 13 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Jay White vs. Hikuleo from Mutiny

Fred Rosser vs. WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) in a Handicap match from Mutiny

Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin & Rocky Romero vs. Team Filthy (Black Tiger & J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight) from Mutiny

NJPW “Capital Collision” PPV, May 14 – Entertainment and Sports Arena (PPV and language availability TBA)

Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson – IWGP U.S. Championship match

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

The Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito & Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight vs. Fred Rosser & Tanga Loa & David Finlay & Yuya Uemura & Rocky Romero

Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

NJPW Strong “Collision in Philadelphia” TV Taping, May 15 – 2300 Arena