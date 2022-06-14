6/12 NJPW Dominion PPV report: Radican’s results and analysis of Sanada vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. White main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW DOMINION PPV REPORT

JUNE 12, 2022

OSAKA, JAPAN

OSAKA-JO HALL

AIRED LIVE IN ENGLISH AND JAPANESE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton

(1) THE UNITED EMPIRE (Aaron Henare & Francesco Akira & TJP) vs. MASTER WATO & RYUSUKE TAGUCHI & HIROYOSHI TENZAN

Henare submitted Tenzan with a full Nelson.

WINNERS: The United Empire at 10:31. (**)

(2) LIJ (Bushi & Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. BULLET CLUB (ELP & Ace Austin & Taiji Ishimori)

Naito was impressed with Austin’s magic trick with his staff, so he did the I got your nose magic trick. Of course, the cameras didn’t show it. ELP pinned Bushi with the CRIII.

WINNERS: Bullet Club at 8:04, (**3/4)

(3) DOC GALLOWS VS. TORU YANU

Gallows hit a choke bomb, but Yano kicked out at the last second and the fans fired up. Yano ended up grabbing the ref and he hit a low blow. He then got a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Toru Yano at 4;05. (*)

(4) HOUSE OF TORTURE (Evil & Sho & Yujoro Takahashi w/Dick Togo) vs. SUZUKI-GUN (Zack Sabre Jr. & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kamemaru) – Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match

HOT tried to jump Suzuki-Gun during their entrances, but they were ready for to. Kanemaru got multiple leg submissions on all of the members of HOT during the early going. He even got one of Togo, who tapped out, but it didn’t count. Sho loaded his kick pad and hit two kicks in Kanemaru. He then hit the shock arrow for the win.

WINNERS: House of Torture to retain the NEVER Six Man Tag Team Championship at 9:26. (**1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: Good action before the predictable finish.)

The announcers said Stardom and NJPW would be running a show together on Nov. 20.

(5) BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) vs. THE UNITED EMPIRE (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)– IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Bullet Club had the upper hand early. They dominated O-Khan first and the cut off Cobb a short time after he got the tag from O-Khan. Cobb made a quick comeback on Owens, but he blocked Tour of the Islands and hit two C Triggers. He went for the package piledriver on Cobb, but Cobb powered out. Bullet Club cut him right off again and hit a combination of moves on Cobb for a near fall.

O-Khan recovered and sent Fale to the floor. He then hit a belly to belly suplex off the top. Cobb then hit Tour of the Islands for the win.

WINNERS: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb at 11:52 to become the new IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: It seemed like a given that United Empire would win given how they were featured on AEW TV ahead of Forbidden Door. The match itself was slow to get going, but got good late. United Empire was at the disadvantage for most of the match before pulling out the win in the end.)

Rocky Romero tried to attack O-Khan and Cobb after the match to get revenge for the UE attack on Trent in AEW. O-Khan hit The Eliminator on Rocky and United Empire posed over him.

A video aired for G1 Climax 32 announcing the wrestlers in the tournament. Okada, Tonga, Tanahashi, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Yoshi-Hashi, Goto, Toru Yano, Ishii, Cobb, O-Khan, Ospreay, Henare, Takagi, Sanada, Naito, White, Evil, Kenta, Takahashi, Fale, Owens, Robinson, Taichi, ZSJ, Archer, David Finlay, And ELP were announced as the field for the tournament.

There will be four blocks of seven this year.

(6) HIROOKI GOTO vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI– winner advances to the AEW Interim World Hvt. Championship match at Forbidden Door

The match was fairly even during the early going, but Tanahashi caught Goto with a dragon screw and the fans fired up. Goto tried to go for a Ushigoroshi at one point, but Tanahashi turned it into a Slingblade. Tanahashi hit a second Slingblade a short time later. He then connected with Aces High and a High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi at 12:40 to advance to the AEW Interim World Hvt. Championship match. (**3/4)

Jon Moxley has wanted Tanahashi for a few years now, so he finally gets his match at Forbidden Door.

(Radican’s Analysis: This match started out even, but Tanahashi went over very easily in the end.)

(7) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. TAICHI (w/ RIHO ABE) – KOPW Provisional Championship 10 Minute Scramble, whoever has the most overall counts wins

Takagi had a 7-2 lead a little over midway through the match. He was clearly in control, but hadn’t done any major damage to Taichi at this point. Taichi mounted a comeback and closed the gap to 7-6, but Shingo got a three count with a pinning combination to make it 10-6. Taichi channeled his fighting spirit late kicking out of a pumping bomber at 1 and then another big move before the count of 1.

Taichi got the Gedo clutch late to close the gap to 11-9. Taichi went for another cover, but Shingo got his shoulder up and the time ran out.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi 11-9 at 10:00 to retain the KOPW 2022 Provisional Championship.

(Radican’s Analysis: The action was good, but the couldn’t find a way to make the match feel like a true contest given the stipulation.)

(8) TAMA TONGA (w/Jaso) vs. Karl Anderson (w/Doc Gallows) – NEVER Openweight Championship

Tonga went right after Anderson when he got into the ring and nailed him with a drop kick. Gallows eventually hit a choke slam on Tonga in the apron while Anderson distracted the ref. Gallows tried to interfere in the outside again, but Jado made the save and they whipped Gallows into the ringpost.

They traded counters of the Gun Stun later in the match until Anderson hit a Bernard Driver for a near fall. Gallows tried to interfere, but Tonga hit him with a Gun Stun. He got up and walked right into a Gun Stun from Anderson and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Karl Anderson at 16:33 to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. (***1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match, but the constant outside inference held it back from being more. The crowd was into Tonga during the match.)

(9) WILL OSPREAY vs. SANADA – Vacant IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship match

The announcers talked about Juice Robinson being stripped of the title after refusing to appear in Japan. Robinson missed a scheduled appearance in NJPW the previous week due to appendicitis. Ospreay asked where the belt was before the match began. Robinson still holds the physical belt according to the announcers. Sanada went after Ospreay’s leg, but he fired back and hit a sky twister to the floor and the fans applauded.

Ospreay managed to counter a Skull End attempt and he hit an Os-Cutter a short time later for a nearfall. Ospreay went for a Stormbreaker, but Sanada turned it into a hurricanrana into a pinning combination for a nearfall. Sanada went for a Muta Moonsault, but Ospreay got his knees up. Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade, but Sanada kicked out at the last second. Ospreay hit the hidden blade and then a Storm Breaker for the win.

Winner: Will Ospreay at 12:49 to become the new IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match, but it never felt like Ospreay was in danger to losing to Sanada and he ran through him in the end rather easily.)

There was no title to present to Ospreay after the match.

(10) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. JAY WHITE (w/Gedo) – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

Gedo tripped Okada from the floor and that gave White the chance to grab the upper hand. They went to the floor and Okada got the upper hand. Gedo got in Okada’s face, which allowed White to catch Okada with a DDT as he got back into the ring. White whipped Okada into the guardrail several times before trying to suffocate him with the ring apron. White kept trying to get the fan to break protocol and chant Okada’s name.

Okada mounted a comeback. He sent White over the guardrail on the floor and then Gedo tried to attack him from behind. Okada fended him off and sent him over the guardrail as well. Okada then hit his signature dive over the guardrail wiping out White and Gedo and the fans chanted a little before stopping and clapping.

White mounted a comeback on the floor and eventually suplexed Okada into the guardrail. The 15 minute mark came and went with White standing tall inside the ring as Okada regrouped on the floor. He eventually hit a Saito Suplex over the top top the floor and Okada crashed right on his ribs. White then sent Okada ribs first into the apron. The 20 minute mark passed as White tried to set up for a sleeper suplex. Okada fended it off, but White went after his midsection again. White went for a super uranagi, but Okada fended him off.

Okada shoved White down and hit a shotgun dropkick off the top, but he ended up hurting his ribs and back in the process. White began working over Okada’s legs. White mocked Okada and did the Too Sweet gesture, but Okada surprised him with a dropkick. Okada got the Money Clip. Gedo grabbed the ref and White drove Okada into the ref. Okada got rid of a chair that Gedo sent into the ring. He sent White into Gedo on the apron. Okada applied the MC and eventually took White to the ground and applied the MC again.

Gedo got up on the apron and White hit a low blow with the ref distracted. White said the fans were silent with him as champion. He asked Okada what he had done to this place. The fans fired up and Okada went on the attack. They went to a forearm exchange and Okada eventually dropped White. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but White hit a shoulder to his ribs. He then hit a sleeper suplex. He followed up with a Regal-plex for a nearfall. White hit Bloody Sunday. White said it’s time and hit a Rainmaker. He then hit a second Rainmaker. Okada counters a Bladerunner into a backside. He then held into White’s arm and hit a Rainmaker. Okada held onto White’s arm. White tried to get out of his grip, but Okada hit a bigger Rainmaker.

They traded counters and Okada hit a corkscrew tombstone. He then hit a spinning Rainmaker. They had a crazy exchange of counters with both men going for finishers. Okada eventually caught White coming off the ropes with a dropkick. The fans fired up and Okada hit a landslide tombstone. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but White countered it into a Rainmaker for the surprise win!

Winner: Jay White at 36:04 to become the new IWGP World Hvt. Champion. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: Tremendous main event that changes the landscape of NJPW for the time being shifting away from Okada as champion to BC and Jay White.)

The rest of Bullet Club came down to the ring to celebrate with White.

White got on the mic and said if Hangman Page wants Okada he can have him. He said Page isn’t getting the title. He called Page a cowboy bitch. White taunted the fans and told them to chant. The fans gave him a mixed response. White asked the fans if they were happy for him and he got another mixed response. He said he had told the fans they were his family before he went on his excursion. He said six years later he stands here as Switchblade Jay White. White said he sold out MSG and The United Center. He said he’s the leader of Bullet Club and the catalyst of professional wrestling. He said now he’s the IWGP World Hvt. Champion. He said this is the Switchblade era to conclude his promo.

White held the title up and gold confetti shot out all around him. Kevin Kelly said White would take the title with him to Forbidden Door.

They went to White backstage. He went over his resume again. He said he’s not even 30 yet. White said he’s 4-1 against Okada. White said the belt says he’s the greatest. White mocked Hangman Page and said hes 2-0 against him. Anderson said nobody in AEW is on BC’s level.

White said he took the IWGP U.S. title from Omega. He said Omega ran away after that and created AEW. White took credit for all of AEW’s big moments. He said to everyone in AEW you are welcome.

White said when Okada changes, he’ll be waiting for him.

Overall score: (6.5) – This was a fairly pedestrian and largely boring show until the main event. The G1 field announcement wasn’t all that exciting. White winning the main event and being back in Japan on a regular basis as the leader or Bullet Club and now the new IWGP World Hvt. Champion is a big development for NJPW and shakes up things a bit from being rather stale.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch