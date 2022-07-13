RADICAN’S 2022 Show & Match of the Year Contenders list: Ongoing rankings of show and match of the year updated throughout 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican Note: This page will be where I list my rankings for Show and Match of the Year for 2022.

To qualify for the MOTYC list, a match has to get ****½ or higher. To qualify for the Show of the Year rankings, a show has to be given a score of 8.0 or higher.

LAST UPDATE: July 13, 2022

RADICAN’S 2022 SHOW OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (9.0)

(2) AEW “Revolution” PPV, March 6, 2022. (9.0)

(3) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (8.5)

(4) Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(5) Impact Wrestling “Hard To Kill 2022” PPV, Jan. 8 2022. (8.5)

(6) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(7) GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (8.5)

(8) NJPW “Capital Collision,” May 14, 2022. (8.5)

(9) ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (8.0)

(10) NJPW x AEW, “Forbidden Door,” June 26, 2022. (8.0)

(11) NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (8.0)

(12) PWG “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ‘N’ Roll)” Blu-ray release, taped Nov. 21, 2021 and released in 2022. (8.0)

RADICAN’S 2022 MATCH OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) C.M. Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar match, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March. 6, 2022. (*****)

(2) ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (*****)

(3) Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Angelo Parker & Matt Mendard & Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara w/Tay Conti) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli & Ortiz & Santana) – Blood & Guts double-cage match, AEW “Dynamite: Blood & Guts,” June 29, 2022. (*****)

(4) Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne, DEFY “DEFY 50,” Feb. 26, 2022. (*****)

(5) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “Hell in a Cell,” June 5, 2022. (****3/4)

(6) X-Pac vs. Joey Janela, GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (****3/4)

(7) Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy – IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship match, AEW “Forbidden Door,” June 26, 2022. (****3/4)

(8) Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, AEW “Rampage,” taped April 6, 2022 and aired April 8, 2022. (****1/2)

(9) AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), AEW “Dynamite,” April 6, 2022. (****1/2)

(10) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (****1/2)

(11) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (****½)

(12) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(13) IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(14) Chris Jericho & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker & Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena, AEW “Double or Nothing,” May 29, 2022. (****1/2)

(15) Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (****1/2)

(16) AEW Tag Team Champions Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. Matt & Nick Jackson vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, AEW “Revolution” 2022 PPV, March 6, 2022. (****½)

(17) Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick, GCW “Bloodsport 8,” March 31, 2022. (****1/2)

(18) Biff Busick vs. Slade, Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (****½)

(19) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay, NJPW “Capital Collision” PPV, May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(18) The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Kenta Oscuro & Rey Fenix), AEW “Rampage,” June 3, 2022. (****1/2)

(20) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii, NJPW Capital Collision PPV,” May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(21) Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (w/MVP) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Theory – Men’s Money in the Bank match, WWE “Money in the Bank,” July 2, 2022. (****1/2)

(22) Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Flamita, AAA “Show Center Championship,” March 12, 2022. (****½)

(23) Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr, NJPW Cup 2022, March 21, 20222. (****1/2)

(24) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito, NJPW Cup 2022 Finals, March 27, 2022. (****1/2)

(25) Tetsuya Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada, NJPW Cup 2022, March 26, 2022. (****1/2)

