VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Nakamura challenges Gunther for IC Title, Hit Row latest act to return, Liv-Baszler-Rousey interaction, Raiders beat down Kofi, Women’s Tag Tournament, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Gunther for IC Title, Hit Row latest act to return, Liv Morgan-Shayna Baszler-Ronda Rousey interaction, Viking Raiders beat down Kofi Kingston, Women’s Tag Tournament, and more with the latest overall thoughts on Paul Levesque’s booking so far.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO