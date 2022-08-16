VIP AUDIO 8/15 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Styles for U.S. Title, Drew and KO in memorable verbal joust, Women’s Tag Tournament, Riddle updates his status, Theory vs. Ziggler, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Bobby Lashley vs. A.J. Styles for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in memorable verbal joust, Women’s Tag Tournament, Riddle updates his status, Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler, The Judgment Day speak, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO