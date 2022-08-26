8/26 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Drew vs. Sami, Xavier returns, Ricochet vs. Corbin, Second Chance Women’s Tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 26, 2022

DETROIT, MICH. AT LITTLE CAESAR’S ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” they went right to the arena for Michael Cole’s introduction.

(1) RICOCHET vs. HAPPY CORBIN

Cole called Ricochet exhilarating, breathtaking, and inspiring as he began his entrance. Cole shifted to hyping Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn as the main event of the show. A soundbite aired with Corbin during his entrance saying Ricochet career is always one step forward and two steps back. He said the punk will never beat him. Corbin charged at Ricochet at the bell, but Ricochet outmaneuvered him. Corbin rolled to the floor. Ricochet landed a dropkick and a standing shooting star press for a two count. Ricochet knocked Corbin to the floor with a back elbow. Ricochet landed a corkscrew at ringside and played to the crowd as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Corbin pressed Ricochet and slammed him onto the announce table. The table didn’t collapse. Corbin dominated after the break. He landed a Deep Six for a two count at 10:00. Ricochet made a comeback and went for a shooting star press off the top rope, but Corbin moved. Corbin slammed Ricochet hard to the mat for a near fall. Pat McAfee didn’t know what to call that move and asked Cole. Cole didn’t know if it had a name either. A minute later Ricochet landed some kicks and then a shooting star press for the clean win. “The downward spiral continues for Happy Corbin.” McAfee did some telestrator stuff on Corbin as he leaned in the corner recovering from his loss. He said he’s a terrible human being.

WINNER: Ricochet in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match. Not sure if this more about giving Ricochet a sustained push or telling a story of Corbin moving to a new gimmick or perhaps a bit of both.)

-The Street Profits crossed paths with Hit Row. Hit Row admitting to wanting the smoke and then they all wiggled their fingers together and said “money” over and over.

-Cole hyped “Drew McIntyre’s Journey Home” video after the break. [c]

-The video package aired on McIntyre showing him as a kid flexing and sleeping with Stone Cold bed sheets, then working indy wrestling events in the U.K. and eventually winning in FCW and being called up quickly to WWE and being dubbed “The Chosen One.” He talked about wanting to be a first wrestler from Scotland signed to WWE and then how it all fell apart when he made immature decisions after his mother died. He said getting released was the best thing that happened to him.

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett spoke from somewhere in the stands reacting to the Drew vignette. He said maybe this is Drew’s time, but maybe not. He said that any given moment he can hit him in the back of his head and then suddenly his achievements will mean nothing. “Tick tock,” he closed with.

-Shotzi and Xia made their entrance/ [c]

(2) SHOTZI & ZIA LI vs. NIKKI ASH & DOUDROP vs. NATALYA & SONYA DEVILLE vs. TAMINA & DANA BROOKE – Women’s Tag Team Tournament match

Everyone was in the ring after the break as Natalya’s music faded. Cole explained that two at a time can be in the ring, and anyone can tag anyone else in. Dana superplexed Nikki onto a crowd of others at ringside. Nikki grabbed her ankles after the landing. Sonya rolled Nikki into the ring and scored the three count. Cole noted the semi-finals will take place later with Natalya & Sonya facing Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah.

WINNERS: Sonya & Natalya in under 4:00.

-A sponsored recap aired of Sheamus earning an Intercontinental Title match at Clash at the Castle.

-Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch made their entrance. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Detroit.

-A vignette aired on Shayna Baszler.

-Sheamus began boasting when he was interrupted by Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Sheamus said no one has a clue what Gunther is saying. He told Gunther that he calls himself the Ring General, but he’s a real ring general. He said he’s faced the best of the best and beat them all. He mentioned Drew, Randy Orton, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Triple H. He said nobody in the business has had banger after banger like he has. He told Gunther he sees a lot of himself in him given his brutal physical qualities. He said they both love to go to war in the ring. He said while they are similar, Gunther has something he wants – the IC Title.

Gunther said he’s going to retain the title, and to protect the title, he’ll teach him what violence really means. He said he will chop his chest to bloody bits and break his spirit and break the man who everybody thinks can’t be broken. Butch jumped Ludvig as Sheamus and Gunther didn’t blink or move during their staredown. Ridge tried to separate Butch from Ludvig, so Ludvig went after him. Butch then tackled Ludvig next to the statues that were Sheamus and Gunther. “It’s the damndest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Cole. Butch and Ludvig then stood next to Sheamus and Gunther respectively. Ridge joined in. Gunther and Ludvig retreated. Cole said he can’t wait for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a cool segment. Sheamus and Gunther represented themselves well and set the stage for the banger they’re sure to have. The scene of them in a staredown while the others fought was memorable.)

-They cut to Natalya and Sonya chatting when Megan Morant approached them. Doudrop and Nikki were arguing in the background as Sonya and Natalya talked with confidence about their changes later. Sonya said one rookie mistake and they’ll be headed to the finals. Sonya called Megan a killjoy.

-Bayley’s music played. She walked out with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. [c]

-A video recap aired of the Roman Reigns-McIntyre segment on Raw.

-Sami Zayn knocked o the door to the Bloodline. The Usos answered. Jey wasn’t happy to see Sami and asked what he was doing there. Sami said he thought Reigns might like to see him after last week.

[HOUR TWO]

Reigns then invited Sami in and invited him to sit next to him. The Usos smiled as if something was up. Reigns asked Sami how things are going. Sami said his jaw is still sore from last week. Reigns pointed out he lost his match. Sami said that’s technically true. Reigns said, “But sometimes bad things happen so we can redeem ourselves.” Sami perked up and agreed. Reigns said he appreciated how Sami helped him out last week when he was alone otherwise. Reigns said that’s what family would do. Sami said that’s what family should do. Sami glanced back at the Usos. Sami told Reigns he can count on him for everything. Reigns said he needs Drew occupied or distracted. Sami said he’ll be facing him later. He said he’s the master strategist by getting in people’s head. Sami said he’ll dance and Drew won’t know what’s what. He said it’ll be a piece of cake. Sami suggested they all bond together as the Bloodline. Reigns said tonight is about Sami, so he doesn’t want to distract from that. Sami said he appreciates Roman giving him the opportunity to do it alone. Reigns said he has the opportunity to be the main event. Jimmy wished him luck. Jey snarled at him, but then hit him on the shoulder hard as he left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous chemistry between Reigns and Sami. Really fun segment yet again, amplifying anticipation for the main event.)

-Bayley joined Cole and McAfee on commentary.

-Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah made their ring entrance.

(3) ALIYAH & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. NATALYA & SONYA DEVILLE – Women’s Tag Team Tournament semi-finals

Bayley said she didn’t care which team advanced to face them in the final. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Sonya was beating on Raquel. When Natalya attempted a sharpshooter on Raquel, Raquel kicked her off her and out of the ring. She then gave her finisher to Sonya a minute later to win.

WINNERS: Raquel & Aliyah to advance to the final.

-They went to the parking garage where Max Dupri was overseeing a photo shoot with Mace and Mansour. When Hit Row’s music interrupted, Maxine told Max she had an idea.

-Cole hyped the return of New Day next. [c]

-Drew was in an anti-smoking ad with a stat that said 3 out of 4 teen smokers stay smokers, so don’t take a chance starting.

-They went back to the parking garage where Maxine brought Humberto and Angel who had an idea. They showed Max two cans of spray paint.

-In the ring, Kofi Kingston stood and Xavier Woods was sitting in a wheel chair. Xavier said normally they are upbeat and dancing, but not tonight. He said they’ve been making fun of the Viking Raiders’ intelligence and how “new and vicious they are.” He said they underrated them. Kofi said they’ve been getting beat up by them. Xavier said they have to face a harsh reality. Xavier said he saw them burning boxes of Bootie-Os and New Day shirts and unicorn horns. Fans booed. “We saw them burning our legacy,” he said. (That’s their legacy???) The Viking Raiders interrupted Kofi’s next statement.

Erik said they gave them a proper sendoff. Ivar said instead of leaving with honor, they’re out there sniveling. Xavier asked them for a few minutes to say what they want to say. Erik said it makes them sick groveling like a wounded animal. He said they despise weakness. Ivar said they’re going to put them down. When they went after Kofi, Xavier stood up with kendo sticks. He had a foot boot on. They cleared the ring of the Raiders, then threw Xavier’s wheel chair over the top rope toward them.

-Cole hyped Drew vs. Sami. [c]

-Cole plugged a matinee second show added for the Undertaker 1 Dead Man Show.

-They cut to a parking garage where Maximum Male Models and Angel and Humberto had written Hit Row Sucks on the side of a bus. Hit Row showed up and told them it’s not even their bus. Then the Profits stepped out.

(Keller’s Analysis: They supposedly spray painted the bus, but it looked like they used a blue marker.)

-Jey told Sami backstage that he blew it last week, so don’t blow it again this week. Sami said that negativity isn’t helping. He told Sami not to talk behind his back to family ever again.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside, who threw to part two of the Drew story. He said he took his time out of WWE to find himself and his original mission. He said his life was full of twists and turns, but his destination has always been the same. He said this destiny brings him to Reigns. He said he’s a monster, but he’s going to take him down. He yelled that he’s going to kick Reigns head off of his f—in’ body. He was bleeped, of course.

(Keller’s Analysis: These videos and the overall presentation of Drew is making it seem quite believable that he could win at Clash at the Castle. They’re making the match feel like a really big deal.)

-Drew made his ring entrance. He brought his sword with him. [c]

-Cole and McAfee hyped next week’s Smackdown including a celebration of Reigns’s two year title reign, plus Ronda Rousey’s Final Judgment,” Karrion Kross’s “in-ring debut,” MMM vs. Hit Row, Butch vs. Ludvig Kaiser, and a New Day vs. Viking Raider match with “Viking Rules.” McAfee said no one is allowed to shower before the match.

(4) SAMI ZAYN vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Sami’s entrance took place. Cole hyped that Survivor Series happens the Saturday after Thanksgiving this year. Cole said Sami sent out a happy birthday to Jimmy but not Jey. Sami avoided Drew early and bailed out to ringside. They battled back and forth early. Sami landed a sunset bomb off the top rope. Both were down and slow to get up as they cut to a break. [c]

Drew eventually made a comeback and connected with the Claymore for the win.

WINNER: McIntyre.

-Reigns ran out and attacked Drew as he was about to celebrate his win. Drew fought back, but the Usos and Sami joined in and beat up Drew They took it to Drew at ringside as Reigns watched. The Usos rolled Drew into the ring. Reigns grabbed Drew’s jaw and trash-talked him. Then he applied a guillotine. McAfee said The Bloodline is the greatest faction in the history of wrestling. Reigns put a chair over Drew’s head and chest and sat on it. The Usos presented Reigns with both belts. Cole asked if that will be the scene a week from tomorrow. “Will Drew McIntyre be destroyed in his homeland?” he asked. Reigns said the whole business runs off of him.

